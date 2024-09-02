Where to travel in October 2024, from Japan's autumn delights to Diwali in Mauritius

Summer is gone and autumn is in the air, with a distinct cooling of temperatures in the early morning and at the end of each day. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/25/uae-schools-brace-for-monday-traffic-as-police-plan-to-send-out-extra-patrol-units/" target="_blank">Schools are back in session</a> and there is already a midterm break on the horizon, with many UAE schools scheduled for time off at the end of October. There are plenty of holiday destinations to choose from. From family adventures to short weekend breaks and off-the-beaten path escapes, here are 10 places to travel to in October. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/13/travel-trends-japan-destinations-2024/" target="_blank">Japan </a>may be famous for its pink <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/02/15/japans-cherry-blossom-season-is-coming-early-heres-where-and-when-to-see-the-sakura/" target="_blank">cherry blossoms</a> that flower every spring, but in Kyoto the most beautiful season is arguably autumn, when the city’s shrines, temples and pavilions are surrounded by red and orange-tinged foliage, make the historic structures shine even brighter. Towards the end of the month, several of Kyoto's temples will be illuminated after dark, transforming the city into something of a glowing wonderland against a background of golden Japanese maple leaves. The Jidah Mastruri festival on October 22 is worth seeing. Starting from the Imperial Palace, it involves a huge parade through the streets, with participants showcasing accurate costumes from almost every period of Japanese history. The world’s fourth largest island is famed for its wildlife – more than 70 per cent of it unique to Madagascar and October is one of the best months for spotting animals like ring-tailed lemurs and colourful chameleons. The island's other attractions include its baobab forests, the tropical beaches of Nosy Be and the culture-filled capital city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/08/14/lamba-forever-mandrakizay-depicts-the-melancholy-and-weight-of-traditional-malagasy-fabric/" target="_blank">Antananarivo</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/06/10/travel-news-round-up-emirates-madagascar-saudi-arabia-tourism/" target="_blank">Emirates is launching flights </a>to the destination, via the Seychelles, from Dubai starting on September 3. Mystical and mysterious, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/26/journey-himalayan-country-bhutan/" target="_blank">Bhutan </a>shines in October when the monsoon rains have ended and sunshine-filled days bring pleasant temperatures for trekking and hiking. The Jhomolhari Mountain Festival takes place in Paro on October 14 and 15. Bringing together several communities, the event celebrates the region's indigenous snow leopards and aims to raise awareness of conservation efforts. Festival highlights include a spectacle of snow leopard themed folk songs and dances, traditional sports, local food and handmade crafts at the base of Mount Jomolhari. There are also guided hikes for visitors keen to learn about the secrets of the towering Himalayan peak. If a little rain is not a problem, Slovenia is a great option this month. With its castles, stunning lakes and plethora of foliage, the tiny European country embraces the changing season. While October is the wettest month of the year, it is also one of the most beautiful as the lakes, forests and alpine mountain ranges take on an entirely different hue of red, gold and burgundy foliage. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/sustainable-fine-dining-restaurants-in-slovenia-get-first-ever-michelin-stars-1.1034922" target="_blank">Foodies</a> will love Autumn Restaurant Week, when more than 100 restaurants offer special menus designed to highlight the country's cuisine. While <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/07/31/cyprus-tourism-rebounds-despite-lack-of-russian-tourists/" target="_blank">Cyprus </a>is a year-round destination, visiting in October makes sense for those looking to escape the summer crowds and enjoy sunshine-filled days, with cooler evenings. Just a four-hour flight from the UAE, it is within easy reach and accommodation on the island also tends to be cheaper in October. The weather is warm enough for a dip in the ocean in cities and coastal regions such as Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol, and the Mediterranean sunsets in there are striking. The evenings are cooler but fine for alfresco dining. New England’s Salem is famed for its dark history and witch trials. The historic coastal city is 16km from Boston and connected by train, making it easy to get to via Etihad’s recently launched direct flights to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/01/etihad-boston-abu-dhabi-inaugural-flight/" target="_blank">Massachusetts capital</a> from the UAE capital. Each October, the city kicks off a month-long Halloween celebration filled with ghost tours, apple picking, leaf peeping and a fun festival. Booking ahead is advisable because it can get busy. Children should pack their costumes – they’ll have the chance to go trick-or-treating with the city’s mayor. For mountains, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/the-golden-journey-1.488656" target="_blank">Tajikistan </a>is the place to go. More than 90 per cent of the country is upland. It is just a three-hour flight from Dubai and flights to the central Asian destination are cheapest in October, when temperatures begin to drop and the higher peaks are covered with snow. Lower down, October is a great time to visit the dozens of hot-springs scattered around the country. Golden autumn foliage also adds a hint of romance to alpine scenery, The capital, Dushanbe, hosts the International Autumn Handicraft, where craftspeople from across the country bring their goods to display and sell. One of Mexico’s most renowned festivals kicks off at the end of October, making the country a good pick for those looking to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/11/mexico-city-travel-guide/" target="_blank">Mexico City</a> – the oldest capital in the Americas dates back to Aztec times – colourful Catrinas and mythical creatures will march along the grand Paseo de la Reforma as part of the festivities. Visitors can expect to see neon costumes, street food, dancing, drinking and more as people honour and celebrate their dead relatives. The city's Zocola, or main square, is decorated for the occasion with colourful bunting, candles, skulls and endless rows of marigold flowers. Turkey’s<b> </b>Pamukkale is famed for its travertine terraces filled with natural mineral-rich hot springs. The former Roman spa city is a listed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/18/unesco-world-heritage-hotels/" target="_blank">Unesco world heritage site</a> and offers amazing photography opportunities of its thermal waters flowing down white travertine terraces. Located in the Denizli Province, it also appeals to history buffs as it is home to many well-preserved ruins from the Greek city of Hierapolis. Visitors can fly to Istanbul, then take a bus or short domestic flight to the city. October brings the Hindu festival of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/what-is-diwali-and-how-is-it-celebrated-in-the-uae-1.928027" target="_blank">Diwali </a>and while most people will think of heading to India for the celebrations, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/03/12/visiting-mauritius-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-dodos-giant-tortoises-and-jurassic-peaks/" target="_blank">tropical Mauritius</a> offers its own style of Diwali delights. With its significant Indian and Hindu population, the Indian Ocean island lights up for five days with twinkling candles, lanterns, lamps and fairy lights, plus fireworks displays designed to ward off evil spirits. Triolet in north Mauritius has the best celebrations. October is also one of the best times to visit Mauritius for its bright sunshine-filled days; lack of rainfall; diving visibility; and swells for surfing. Half-term school holidays can be bust, so booking ahead is advisable.