Autumn colours bloom in Japan's Kyoto. Atsuo Shimada / Unsplash
Autumn colours bloom in Japan's Kyoto. Atsuo Shimada / Unsplash

Lifestyle

Travel

Where to travel in October 2024, from Japan's autumn delights to Diwali in Mauritius

Red and golden foliage, Halloween fun and wildlife spectacles are among the options

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

September 02, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In