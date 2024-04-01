Exclusive: Onboard Etihad Airways’ inaugural non-stop flight from Abu Dhabi to Boston

Etihad Airways made a landmark touchdown in Boston on Sunday, marking the start of its scheduled services to the state capital and most famous city of Massachusetts.

Known for its history, culture, and for having some of the world’s best universities, Boston is Etihad’s fourth destination in the US, after New York, Chicago and Washington. The national airline’s inaugural flight departed from Zayed International Airport a little after 3am on Sunday morning, operated via one of Etihad’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

“It’s a great honour to be the first Etihad pilot to fly into Boston,” Emirati Captain Majed Al Marzouqi tells The National from the flight deck on the 13-and-a-half-hour journey. “The responsibility is significant, but it is also incredibly rewarding. I am proud to play a pivotal role in this historic flight.”

Alongside Captain Al Marzouqi in the flight deck for the occasion was First Officer Khalid Al Naqbi. Having never visited Boston before, the pilot is now one of the very few people who can say that the first time they visited Boston, they flew themselves there.

“We would always fly from JFK in New York over Boston and I always looked down and thought: 'I have to be there', and now here we are,” says the First Officer.

'Some people go fishing, I go flying'

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi piloted Etihad's inaugural non-stop flight from Abu Dhabi to Boston. Photo: H Skirka

Soaring under a blue sky and above marshmallow-like clouds, the view from the cockpit was something special, making it easy to see why the pilots enjoy their job. “Some people go fishing for fun, I go flying,” says Al Marzouqi.

The route from Abu Dhabi to Boston covers more than 10,000km of airspace over places including Iraq, Turkey, Poland, Germany, Greenland, Canada and the north-eastern coast of the US.

The UAE investment is about $25 billion into the US economy, and a lot of that is to companies in Boston Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer, Etihad Airways

A knock at the cockpit door signalled that it was time for a shift change and the two Emirati captains headed out of the flight deck to rest, leaving the Dreamliner in the capable hands of relief pilots Captain Michael Hoong and First Officer Nikhil Singhania.

Meticulous planning has gone into the new route, and Captain Al Marzouqi – who returned to the cockpit just before landing – wasn't at all fazed by touching down in a new destination for the first time. “Boston is at sea level with no significant risk from terrain. We just need to be a bit more conservative since it's our first time, but we will enjoy the approach and the landing,” says Al Marzouqi.

Guests flying in business class enjoy Boston-themed gifts and menus. Photo: H Skirka

Passengers on-board Etihad’s inaugural flight to Boston received celebratory redbrick-themed finjans (handleless Arabian coffee cups) designed to represent the ties between Abu Dhabi and its newest destination, which is known for its claret brick architecture.

All 28 business class suites on the jet – each with direct aisle access and sizeable lie-flat beds – were occupied. Premium passengers also enjoyed Armani / Casa bedding from Etihad’s partnership with the Italian fashion house, and Espa toiletries. A Boston-themed menu was also on offer with dishes such as lobster rolls, Boston lettuce salad and vegetable chowder.

Daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Boston coming soon

For now, Etihad's flights to Logan International Airport will operate from the UAE capital on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. That schedule will soon increase according to Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer for Etihad Airways.

“It’s currently four times a week, but it will go to daily very soon,” he tells The National onboard the inaugural flight.

The UAE has been sending students to Massachusetts, including to Harvard University, for years. Photo: Alamy

Etihad’s preclearance for US flights is not currently available on Boston services, but that’s also something that is going to change in the near future. “The preclearance facilities go live in July, so from July all US flights are going to be pre-cleared and it will be a fantastic facility,” says De.

With a full load on the inaugural flight, Beantown, as Boston is often called, looks set to be one of Etihad’s most popular destinations, something that De doesn’t seem surprised by. “There are significant ties between the UAE and Boston. The UAE has more than 1,000 alumni in the last three years, some 200 students are studying there now. And there is a lot of investment – the UAE investment is about $25 billion into the US economy, and a lot of that is to tech companies and healthcare companies in Boston,” says De.

The city is also a good connecting point for travellers looking to fly elsewhere in the US, as it’s the home hub of JetBlue, one of Etihad’s partners, which offers flights to nearly 100 destinations in the US.

Boston celebrates 'the best of America'

Incredibly rich in history and culture, Boston has plenty to offer visitors. “Catching a baseball game at Fenway is one of the things I definitely recommend doing – there’s something really cool about that,” says De, who previously lived in the city for five years.

Boston celebrates 'the best of America' says Etihad's Arik De. Photo: Unsplash

“I think in many ways Boston celebrates the best of America. It’s warm and welcoming, and has a lot of immigrant stories, whether it's Irish immigration, Scottish or Italian.

“That continues today with the universities, where people from different parts of the world come in and get this amazing education. And that story ties in very much with the UAE's story; all of us here are from different parts of the world, coming here for a common journey.”

He adds: “It’s also one of the few cities in the US that has an American feel, but then it has a very old-world charm, and you don’t get a lot of that in North America.”

And for travellers hoping to make the most of a visit by beating jet-lag, Captain Al Marzouqi says the scheduled flights on the new route work very well. “The timing is perfect, you’ll be leaving Abu Dhabi after midnight, so you can enjoy the Etihad experience and get some sleep, and we’ll touch down in Boston in the morning, so you can start your day right away.”

Etihad to fly to Bali, Jaipur and Nairobi

Etihad will fly to 150 destinations by 2030, with Bali one of the first new routes due to launch. Photo: Jumeirah Group

In addition to the Boston launch, Etihad has announced new routes to Nairobi, Jaipur, Antalya and Bali. The airline is also launching seasonal services to Mykonos, Nice, Malaga and Santorini, all of which will start just in time for the peak summer travel period.

“By the end of the year, our network is going to be bigger than it was before 2019. By January 2030, we will fly to 150 destinations, adding about 10 destinations per year,” reveals De.