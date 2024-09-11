Saudi Arabia tourism set for take off as more airlines announce routes

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/04/wizz-air-subscription-model-flights/" target="_blank">Wizz Air </a>has announced a new service from London to Jeddah, making it the first budget airline to directly connect the UK and Saudi Arabia. Flights from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gatwick-airport/" target="_blank">London Gatwick</a> to the port city on the kingdom’s Red Sea coast begin on March 1 and tickets, costing £134.99 ($176) for a one-way trip, are already on sale. The seven-hour flight will operate daily via Wizz Air’s new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/wizz-air-abu-dhabi-marks-arrival-of-its-first-airbus-a321-neo-1.1073751" target="_blank">Airbus A321</a> and the route will be the longest operated by any low-cost airline in the UK. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/wizz-air/" target="_blank">Hungarian carrier </a>is the latest airline to add a connection to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/05/19/awakening-the-sleeping-giant-how-saudi-arabia-plans-to-attract-more-foreign-tourists/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>, a destination ranked by the World Tourism Organisation as the second fastest-growing country for tourism. Whizz Air's news comes a week after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/newsletters/checking-in/" target="_blank">Virgin Atlantic announced </a>a new daily route from Heathrow to Riyadh starting on March 30. And <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/british-airways/" target="_blank">British Airways </a>revealed in May that it will be resuming flights to Jeddah from London Heathrow in November, after a five-year hiatus. A report released by travel industry data platform <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/12/19/dubai-retains-title-as-worlds-busiest-international-airport-in-december-oag-says/" target="_blank">OAG</a> on Wednesday ranked Riyadh as the 42nd most connected airport in the world, moving it up six places since last year. That makes it the fourth most connected airport in the Middle East and Africa, behind only<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-airports/" target="_blank"> Dubai</a>, Doha and Johannesburg. The same report found that the airport is connected to 117 countries. The London to Jeddah Wizz Air route is the latest of many new connections to Saudi Arabia. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/cathay-pacific-confirms-it-will-cut-jobs-after-biggest-review-in-20-years-1.69864" target="_blank">Cathay Pacific</a> announced in June that it will start flying from Hong Kong to Riyadh three times a week, starting in October. In April, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/06/05/etihad-airways-in-joint-venture-with-china-eastern-to-develop-more-routes/" target="_blank">China Eastern</a> became the first Chinese airline to launch a scheduled service to Saudi Arabia, with three direct flights a week from Shanghai to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is one of the most popular destinations for UAE travellers and connectivity continues to improve, fuelled by tourism and commuters. Emirates added more services to Saudi Arabia earlier this year and now operates 72 weekly flights, including 22 to Dammam, 21 to Jeddah and Riyadh, and eight to Madinah. Etihad Airways, meanwhile, has been flying from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia for 20 years. It operates 81 weekly flights, including 28 to Riyadh and Jeddah, 21 to Dammam and, since June, four to Al Qassim. Another new route started last week when Saudi airline Flynas began two new Sharjah services. The budget airline is now flying to Sharjah seven times a week from Jeddah and twice from Madinah. India is also getting in on the Saudi Arabian act. On Wednesday, Air India Express launched a direct weekly flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Riyadh. In June, Akasa Air began operations from Riyadh. The Indian airline has since added non-stop flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Jeddah. Meanwhile, low-cost airline IndiGo will begin direct daily flights between Bengaluru and Jeddah from September 30. "Jeddah will be connected to six destinations in India via 49 IndiGo flights a week, offering even more travel options," said Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's head of global sales. This expansion will support Saudi Arabia’s drive to attract 7.5 million Indian visitors a year by 2030. The kingdom's first integrated tourist campaign for the Indian market, which launched earlier this week. The campaign highlights Saudi's modern, heritage, and natural wonders through the eyes of a young Indian family visiting places such as Diriyah and Al Balad. "We are excited for Indians to experience the warm Saudi welcome, a core part of our heritage, and something intrinsic to Indian culture as well. India holds an incredibly special place in our hearts, and we are committed to making India the number one source market by 2030. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Saudi. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia," said Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority. There are now more than 330 direct weekly flights between India and Saudi Arabia, via eight airline operators. Since Saudi Arabia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/saudi-arabia-opens-to-the-world-tourism-visas-to-the-kingdom-to-be-announced-today-1.915623" target="_blank">opened its doors to wide-scale tourism</a> in 2019, tourism development has occurred at rapid pace with a plethora of giga-projects, including the Red Sea project, Neom City and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/al-ula-masterplan-everything-you-need-to-know-about-saudi-arabia-s-journey-through-time-1.1199725" target="_blank"> AlUla</a>. New <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2021/10/28/whats-inside-the-nine-new-hotels-opening-at-saudi-arabias-red-sea-project/" target="_blank">luxury resorts</a> and hotels have opened across the country, including the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/27/nujuma-ritz-carlton-saudi-arabia-red-sea/" target="_blank"> most expensive hotel</a> in the region, and many more are on track to welcome tourists in the coming years. Under its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/05/03/saudi-arabia-vision-2030-mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Vision 2030 </a>initiative, Saudi Arabia is rapidly expanding its tourism infrastructure and has plans to triple its hotel room inventory by 2030. The kingdom is also significantly investing in aviation, with stalwart national airline Saudia continuing to add new routes, plus the upcoming launch of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/24/farnborough-airshow-riyadh-air-boeing-787/" target="_blank">Riyadh Air</a> - which recently partnered with major US carrier Delta Air. In 2023, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/16/saudi-arabia-red-sea-dark-sky-tourism/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia’s travel </a>sector reached $17 billion, reflecting a 16 per cent year-over-year growth. And that growth has continued into 2024. “We've never hit three million visitors a month in the history of Saudi Arabia, but in January we did. And again in February, and then again in March – all exceeded three million inbound visits, it has been a record quarter,” Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive of the Saudi Tourism Authority, told <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/07/summer-tourism-saudi-arabia-travel-demand/" target="_blank"><i>The National</i> </a>in May. Travel interest to Saudi Arabia has been boosted by new visa initiatives including an eVisa programme for travellers from 66 countries and special administrative regions. Earlier this week, the country also launched an international tourism campaign called <i>This Land is Calling. </i>It invites the world to explore its wonders, discover its diverse beauty and experience the kingdom's rich heritage via a film that showcases Saudi Arabia and its wealth of experience beyond its traditional religious tourism.