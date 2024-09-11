Wizz Air is launching low-cost flights from London Heathrow to Jeddah. Photo: EPA
Wizz Air is launching low-cost flights from London Heathrow to Jeddah. Photo: EPA

Lifestyle

Travel

Saudi Arabia tourism set for take off as more airlines announce routes

After Wizz Air, Virgin Atlantic and Air India launch new flights, the kingdom's airports are now some of the most connected in the world

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

September 11, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In