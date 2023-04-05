Belmond's the Royal Scotsman train to house Dior spa

In a pairing of two powerhouses, Scotland’s most luxurious train the Royal Scotsman, which is operated by Belmond, will soon be home to a Dior spa.

Dior’s relationship with Scotland dates back to 1955, when Christian Dior presented his first show in the country at the Gleneagles estate. And now the French fashion house will be touring the country once again.

Onboard from Monday to the end of October, the new Dior spa will be accessible to all the train's guests, on every journey.

The Dior spa complements the train’s existing Edwardian-style cabins and mahogany panelling. Photo: Dior

The facility will be housed in two lacquered wooden cabins onboard, decorated for the occasion in Dior’s signature burgundy “toile de Jouy”. The spa complements the train’s existing Edwardian-style cabins, mahogany-panelled dining cars and one-of-a-kind observation car.

Within these cosy Dior-inspired cocoons, guests can indulge in tailor-made treatments as part of their multi-night Highlands itineraries.

For the face, there is the D-Highlands treatment, which combines Dior Prestige products with Kobido massage techniques, a Japanese protocol that combines fast and slow hand movements on the skin of the face, neck and upper chest area. The rejuvenating facial promises to sculpt the features.

The Royal Scotsman, operated by Belmond, is Scotland's most luxurious train. Photo: Dior

There are two options for the body. D-Travel is a deep, slow massage that eliminates toxins, releases tension and relieves pain; while the D-Elements massage pays tribute to Scotland, where the four seasons can follow each other in the space of a single day. The effects of the sun are captured via semi-precious hot stones placed on the back; a “breeze” sweeps across the lower body in the form of soothing massage strokes; and the rain is emulated via a Bain Dior mist, warmed by hot scented oshibori towels.