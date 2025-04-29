The Arabian Travel Market is taking place in Dubai World Trade Centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The Arabian Travel Market is taking place in Dubai World Trade Centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

ATM 2025: Collaboration not competition is key to success for Gulf tourism, experts say

Trips encompassing more than one country are vital for growth in the sector, industry figures say at Dubai event

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

April 29, 2025