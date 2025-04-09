Tourists at Giza in Egypt. Tourism is a key economic driver, employing one in every 10 people globally. EPA
Tourists at Giza in Egypt. Tourism is a key economic driver, employing one in every 10 people globally. EPA

Business

Aviation

Middle East travel and tourism industry to create 400,000 new jobs this year

Sector expected to contribute $367 billion to the regional economy this year, WTTC says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 09, 2025