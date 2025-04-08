Carved tombs of Hegra in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia. Regional countries are investing heavily to expand tourism. Photo: Visit Saudi
Aim Congress 2025: UN says Middle East 'most important region for tourism performance'

Regional governments play a crucial role in shaping the tourism investment landscape, experts say

Alvin R Cabral
April 08, 2025