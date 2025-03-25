Residents are gearing up to celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Residents are gearing up to celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

UAE hotels primed for 'exceptional' Eid as staycation bookings surge

Short breaks for residents set for long weekends and late bookings from across Gulf driving demand

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

March 25, 2025