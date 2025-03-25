UAE hotels primed for 'exceptional' Eid as staycation bookings surge

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> hotels are gearing up for a busy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-holidays-2025/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> with booking levels already up to about 60 per cent, with some operators forecasting full occupancy. Demand is being driven by many factors including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-2025-staycations-deals/" target="_blank">staycations</a>, with one hospitality company stating last-minute bookings from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank">GCC</a> were a key driver and another experiencing “remarkable momentum”. Eid Al Fitr – which heralds the end of <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> – is expected to begin on Monday, March 31. It also coincides with pleasant weather in the UAE, spring break for many schools and the first chance for a proper holiday since the new year break. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, April 1 is so far the busiest day with almost 60 per cent of rooms booked – corresponding to 44 per cent at the same time last year, according to data shared with <i>The National</i> by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/20/dubai-hotels-set-for-new-years-eve-boom-as-revellers-make-party-plans-early/" target="_blank">CoStar Group</a>, parent company of hotel analytics provider STR. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, April 2 and 3 currently have the highest occupancy on the books with both at 55.9 per cent. At the same date last year both days were under 40 per cent. The figures are as of March 17, the most recent available, but booking levels are expected to sharply increase as the holiday approaches. “Hotel bookings for the upcoming Eid holiday in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are already gathering pace,” said Kostas Nikolaidis, STR’s senior account manager for the Middle East and Africa, about the 2025 Eid data. “Dubai hotels are already almost 60 per cent booked while Abu Dhabi hotels are close behind at around 55 per cent. More bookings are expected once the official Eid dates get announced. Occupancy is expected to rebound closer to February year to date averages which stood at 87.3 per cent in Dubai and 86.1 per cent in Abu Dhabi.” Mr Nikolaidis said Eid coinciding with spring break school holidays in the UAE makes for an interesting trend to watch when it comes to families. “Many will choose to travel abroad while some may opt to avoid crowded airports and book staycations. Overall, a great opportunity for holidaymakers given the favourable weather in the UAE at this time of the year and hoteliers alike.” The UAE’s major airlines are also gearing up for a hectic few days with both <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/20/emirates-eid-al-fitr-dubai-airport/" target="_blank">Emirates</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/03/19/etihad-airways-and-ethiopian-airlines-team-up-to-serve-growing-middle-east-africa-network/" target="_blank">Etihad</a> issuing travel notes to urge people to plan ahead, arrive at the airport in time and check in early. Hotel operators said similar. “Eid holidays have always been a peak period for Radisson Hotel Group in the region, but we are seeing even stronger momentum this year,” Jan Hanak, managing director, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt, for the group, said. Mr Hanak said this year was ahead of last year and Radisson expected excellent results in terms of both rates and occupancy. “We’re on track for exceptional results, with both occupancy and room rates surpassing expectations, underscoring the continued growth and resilience of the hospitality industry,” he said. Accor, which operates 85 hotels in the UAE, said occupancy over Eid Al Fitr was expected to exceed 90 per cent with last-minute bookings from GCC remaining a key driver. “April’s booking pace is tracking over 50 per cent ahead of the same period last year, a clear sign of heightened travel demand,” said Paul Stevens, chief operating officer, premium, midscale and economy division for Middle East, Africa and Turkey. “Staycations remain popular, particularly in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates, while Dubai is seeing strong interest in its beachfront resorts.” Mr Stevens said Easter holidays in April were also fuelling a notable rise in international arrivals, adding further long term momentum. “Overall, the market is showing exceptional resilience, with both domestic and international segments driving what is set to be a high-performing Eid across the UAE.” Five Hotels and Resorts forecast “remarkable momentum” this year with “occupancy levels set to surpass last year’s record” and occupancy figures already pacing 7 per cent ahead of last year across its Dubai locations. Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels, said Rove Hotels in Dubai are between 70 and 90 per cent occupancy, with beachfront destinations such as La Mer, JBR, and Dubai Marina, as well as hotels near entertainment hubs such as Downtown Dubai, seeing the highest demand. "We anticipate reaching full capacity in most of Rove Hotels in the coming days," said Mr Bridger. "Since Eid demand is primarily driven by the local market, bookings tend to come in closer to the holiday — typically within 48 to 72 hours of the start of the break." Mr Bridger said occupancy is up seven per cent across Rove Hotels in Dubai compared to last year. "With Eid shifting into peak travel season, we’re seeing higher overall demand, fueled by both staycationers and a growing influx of international visitors," he said. The travel boom shows no sign of ending. Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said the emirate welcomed 1.94 million overnight visitors in January 2025 – an increase of 9 per cent on the same month last year. While inflation has persisted above the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/14/dubais-inflation-eases-despite-higher-rents/" target="_blank">3 per cent mark</a> Dubai, prices for hotel stays vary wildly from hundreds of dirhams to thousands. But some competitive prices can still be found across the UAE. Travel experts said people who cannot go abroad are almost spending the same amount of money in the UAE. “We have not seen this much travel over a long holiday since the pandemic,” said Godly Babukutty, managing director of Epic Travel, a travel agency based in the UAE. “Every year, every holiday we see a spike in the numbers of people travelling and the numbers of destinations.” Mr Babukutty said their packages abroad for Eid Al Fitr had nearly all sold out and staycations would start to pick up this week. “People who can’t go abroad are spending similar amounts of money doing staycations,” he said. “There has been a travel boom, especially after Covid.”