Emirati to run for secretary general of UN Tourism

Emirati Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is to run for a leading position with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Ms Al Nowais, who is currently corporate vice president of owners’ relationship management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, is vying for the position of secretary general of UN Tourism. If successful she will serve from 2026-29.

“My nomination by the UAE to run for this position is reflective of the importance our country places on empowering Emirati women in leadership positions,” she said, according to state news agency Wam. “It emphasises the country’s efforts in promoting joint action to enhance the growth and sustainability of the sector regionally and internationally.

“Tourism is a key driver promoting sustainable economic growth, contributing to job creation, supporting local businesses to grow and increase their revenues, and promoting intercultural connectivity. For instance, Rotana manages 114 hotels in 49 cities across 23 countries around the world. We strive to implement innovative visions and policies, given the sector’s role as a driver of economic prosperity while prioritising sustainability and competitiveness.”

Global challenges such as climate change, the accelerating impact of technology and changing geopolitical dynamics have left the tourism sector at a crossroads, she said. “These challenges call for resilient, forward-looking leadership and diverse and collaborative solutions that can redefine the future of sustainable and responsible tourism,” she added.

“My goal is to build on successful tourism models and expand them across regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and Latin America to promote sustainable and inclusive growth and strengthen the global tourism ecosystem.”

Her nomination highlights the UAE's crucial role in global tourism, said Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council.

“The nomination of the UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais for the position of UN Tourism secretary general underscores the reputation enjoyed by the UAE in [the] tourism field and its important and effective role in promoting the growth and sustainability of the global tourism sector,” he said. “Moreover, it highlights the extraordinary experience gained by the country in this field over the past years.”

