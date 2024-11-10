Dubai's economy grows 3.3% in second quarter as tourism and technology sectors boom

Dubai’s economy grew by 3.3 per cent annually in the second quarter of 2024 to reach Dh116 billion ($31.58 billion), driven by non-oil sectors such as tourism and technology.
The growth in the April-June period was slightly higher than the 3.2 per cent economic expansion recorded in the first quarter, as the emirate continues to focus on growing its non-oil industries.
For the first half of the year, the emirate’s economy grew by 3.2 per cent to reach Dh231 billion, the Dubai Media office said on Sunday.
“We will continue our ambitious journey, building on every success to reach new heights,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said.
Dubai has become a "global model for sustainable growth and a leading economic hub", he said.
More to follow...
