My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn about Dh35,000 a month running a food trading company’

From growing up in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/04/01/imf-approves-156bn-loan-to-ukraine-for-financial-stability-and-economic-recovery/" target="_blank">Ukraine during the economic crisis</a> when necessities like food were scarce, Nadiya Albishchenko today owns a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/10/dubai-to-set-up-worlds-largest-food-trading-logistics-centre/" target="_blank">food trading business</a> and properties in the UAE. The Ukrainian, 42, grows her wealth by reinvesting money in her company and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/07/dubai-dh1-million-property-market/" target="_blank">buying properties in Dubai</a>. “When I first arrived in the UAE in 2006 at the age of 23, it was clear to me that this country was where I wanted to build my future,” Ms Albishchenko says. “After navigating the job market, I secured a job and my first residence visa in 2007. Since then, the UAE has been my home. I received a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/31/uae-golden-visa-salary/" target="_blank">golden visa</a> last year.” Ms Albishchenko holds two master's degrees in business management, and genetics, from Ukraine. She lives in her own <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/01/uae-buying-renting-property/" target="_blank">apartment in Arjan, Dubai,</a> with her husband, an entrepreneur, and two kids, aged 12 and eight. The family will soon move to a villa they purchased in Damac Hills 1 in Dubai. My first real job was in administration in a trading company in Ukraine in 2001 at the age of 18. My salary was a modest $50 a month, but at the time, it felt incredibly rewarding. It was my first taste of financial independence, and I was proud to be earning my own pocket money. That experience, though humble, marked the beginning of my professional journey and developed in me the value of hard work and persistence. My first job in the UAE was as a channel sales executive with a food trading company for a monthly salary of Dh6,000 in 2007. In 2015, I founded Inas Exim, a food trading company. Today my business has a turnover of more than $3 million annually. Starting on my own was not easy – especially as a woman in a competitive, fast-paced market – but I’m proud of what I’ve built. On average, I earn about Dh35,000 a month. For me, business is not solely about saving – it's about strategic reinvestment. I continuously reinvest into new products, projects and market expansion to ensure long-term growth. A significant part of that investment is also directed towards real estate in the UAE. I don’t save a lot, but I have some money saved in bank accounts in Canada and Ukraine. My most significant investment is in myself – through my business. I also invest in residential properties in the UAE. I began investing in property in 2007, when I co-purchased my first apartment in Ukraine, my home country. I haven’t been able to return since the Covid-19 pandemic, and later due to the continuing war, especially as a mother prioritising the safety of my children. This is why I’ve chosen to invest and build my life in the UAE. Over the past 10 years, I’ve invested in several properties here. I own two properties in Arjan and Damac Hills 1 in Dubai. I want to sell the Arjan apartment because I feel it's more profitable to invest in town houses. I bought it for Dh676,000 in 2015 and purchased the Damac Hills villa for Dh2 million in 2021. The villa's value has appreciated to more than Dh3.5 million. Also, I’ve invested in intellectual property through the publication of my book, <i>Synergy: A Synopsis of an Elite Business Partnership</i>. The book enhances my personal brand and shares my entrepreneurial philosophy. Being in business, it is always better to buy assets on a loan and use the funds to grow and develop your business. When I buy property, I take money from my business using a credit card and convert it into instalments. When I sell property, I put the cash back into my business account. Liquidity is very important to a business owner. No, I have not inherited any wealth. I am a first-generation entrepreneur, and everything I’ve built has come from my own vision and hard work. The UAE has given me a platform to turn my dreams into reality. My biggest struggle was growing up in Ukraine during the economic crisis – basic necessities like food were scarce. I remember my parents waking up at 5am to queue for hours just to get milk or bread, often returning empty-handed. That hardship taught me resilience and the value of every opportunity. Those early struggles shaped my discipline: I don’t fear scarcity, but I respect its lessons. Now, when I see my children’s security or my company’s success, I’m reminded that hardship can fuel greatness – if you let it. Living in one of the most expensive cities in the world, expenses are always a challenge. Budgeting is the key factor to manage your lifestyle in Dubai. Schooling for children is my biggest expense and it amounts to about Dh85,000 a year. I make sure my business is not burdened by heavy rents and my house is rent-free. I prioritise fixed expenses first (maintenance bills, school fees), then reinvest in my business for growth. I set aside funds for family celebrations in advance – after my childhood scarcity, I value planned joy. The rest goes to savings and investments, with a small allowance for spontaneous pleasures. Budgeting isn't restriction; it's freedom through control. A business owner never retires. My biggest investment is growing my business, educating my children, growing myself and investing in new properties. One always has a backup. Even though most of my funds are invested, I have managed to keep some funds in my foreign exchange account in case of a rainy day. Travel is my greatest passion – ever since childhood, I dreamt of exploring the world beyond Ukraine's borders. Now, I invest my disposable income in unforgettable family trips that blend adventure with cultural discovery. Yes. One always needs to be cautious with money and keep a watch over it. It does not mean you have to only focus on it, but one needs to be alert always. Yes, I’ve built several passive income streams by leveraging my experience. I earn through management consulting for growing food and beverage brands, paid speaking engagements on leadership and royalties from my book. My short-term goal is to scale my business and assets; and long-term goal is to achieve freedom where passive income funds both luxury and legacy. Being able to purchase anything without thinking twice.