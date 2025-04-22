Nadiya Albishchenko says her short-term goal is to scale her food trading business and investment assets. Antonie Robertson / The National
Nadiya Albishchenko says her short-term goal is to scale her food trading business and investment assets. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn about Dh35,000 a month running a food trading company’

Nadiya Albishchenko owns two properties in Dubai and grows wealth by reinvesting in her business

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

April 22, 2025