UAE jobs: Your salary guide for 2025

Competition is fierce in the UAE job market following a massive influx of jobseekers – and legacy expats can no longer expect to draw the handsome salary packages they once did in 2025 and beyond, according to recruitment specialists. In some industries, there is a clearout of older middle-earning, middle-management professionals. Younger, tech and AI-savvy jobseekers may find they are well-placed as candidates in sectors preparing for dramatic change. These were among the key findings of <i>The National's </i>2025 salary guide, which provides a snapshot of the state of the jobs market and the challenges and opportunities ahead. “Salaries in the UAE for certain roles have reduced. It was inevitable though, with the UAE continuing to be featured in so many ‘best places to live’, ‘safest places to live’ and ‘<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/23/retiring-in-dubai-health-insurance/" target="_blank">best places for expat lifestyle</a>’ lists,” says Thanj Kungananthan, partner at recruitment consultancy Visible HR. “Competition is fierce, everyone wants to move here and many legacy expats on those previous gold-plated packages only have three options: stay in current company until retirement, take a pay cut in your next role, or leave the UAE," she says. The workers being replaced most are long-term expats in non-technical, management roles in the Dh40,000 to Dh60,000 ($10,890-$16,337) monthly salary band. "These ‘cheaper’ replacements are not poorer quality, they are just willing to accept less because their only comparison is their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/taxes-on-employee-salaries-in-oecd-member-countries-hit-a-12-year-low-1.1213741" target="_blank">home country salaries</a> and not legacy packages from the good old days. It’s a tough pill to swallow though," Ms Kungananthan says. Meanwhile, C-suite roles are unaffected and can still demand a premium, she adds. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/18/uae-workplace-benefits-salary/" target="_blank">Salaries in the UAE</a> are expected to remain stable this year, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/18/uae-workplace-benefits-salary/" target="_blank">no average increase expected</a>, influenced by significant population growth despite a thriving economy, recruitment specialists say. However, candidates with extensive UAE experience and specialised skills in investment banking, artificial intelligence, data, renewable energy and compliance have a good chance of a wage rise. Check out our salary guide below for a snapshot of how much you can expect to be paid monthly in your sector in 2025. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/01/28/uae-saudi-arabia-jobs-salaries/" target="_blank">Employers are firmly in the driving seat</a> as more expats flock to the country to experience its lifestyle and benefit from the growing economy. With the wealth of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/03/why-the-uae-could-see-a-rush-to-hire-talented-workers-this-year/" target="_blank">available expat talent</a>, businesses can offer lower salaries and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2021/11/02/do-expatriate-salary-packages-have-a-future-in-a-post-pandemic-world/" target="_blank">strip back their benefits packages</a>, according to recruitment consultancy Robert Half’s <i>2025 UAE Salary Guide</i>. With less competitive pay and benefits, those already working in the UAE are unable to change jobs. This is great for employers in terms of retention but could cause dissatisfaction and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/productivity-the-key-to-growth-in-gulf-states-says-imf-middle-east-chief-economist-1.123154" target="_blank">reduce productivity</a> among workers. Also, while it might be easier to find candidates, it does not mean that those on the market have the right skills. Those with UAE experience are still in demand, but employers are often compromising their needs due to budgetary constraints, leaving them without the skills they need to succeed, the report says. Employees recognise that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/01/20/uae-saudi-arabia-jobs-salaries/" target="_blank">increased competition for jobs</a> in the UAE leaves them in a weaker position. Three quarters (75 per cent) say that it has become harder to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/pocketful-of-dirhams-how-to-successfully-negotiate-a-pay-rise-this-year-1.966959" target="_blank">negotiate a pay rise</a> than a year ago, the report reveals. This year, similar to 2024, job seekers in the region are prioritising strong salaries over benefits packages, according to Tiger Recruitment’s <i>Mena Salary and Benefits Review 2025</i> report. Up to 80 per cent of workers now list salary as the number one priority when looking for their next role. “UAE professionals are increasingly seeking salaries that match the rising costs of living," says Zahra Clark, director and head of Tiger Middle East and North Africa. "Hiring managers should note that workers who receive a raise between 5 per cent and 10 per cent are 10 per cent less likely to leave their jobs in 2025 compared to those whose salaries remain unchanged." Meanwhile, 44 per cent of business leaders polled across 1,000 companies in the Gulf intend to increase salaries in 2025, Cooper Fitch’s <i>2025 UAE Salary Guide </i>shows. But over a quarter of organisations have no plans to adjust salaries in 2025. Jon Ede, regional director, UAE for Page Group, says senior professionals in private equity, investment banking and compliance roles are seeing some of the highest salary increases. Demand for expertise in artificial intelligence, technology, health care and renewable energy is on the rise, leading to higher compensation for skilled consultants. “With companies investing heavily in digital transformation and automation, AI engineers, data scientists and cyber security experts command premium salaries. B2B companies are now recognising the importance of brand positioning, digital marketing and strategic communications, leading to increased demand and competitive salary offers in this field,” he adds. Mr Ede says a proven track record of working in the UAE will either improve chances for higher salaries, or at the very least, significantly increase a candidate’s chances of being selected for a role when competing with talent looking to relocate to the region. “Most companies recognise that having experience on the ground in the UAE is quite different to that gained elsewhere. Understanding local business culture, regulatory frameworks and market dynamics can be a major advantage, especially in client-facing roles, financial services and leadership positions,” he explains. "While international candidates are still in demand, especially for niche or technical roles, those who have already worked in the UAE are more likely to secure higher salary offers due to their familiarity with the business environment and established professional networks.” Meanwhile, those aiming to relocate to the UAE should focus on highlighting transferable skills, industry expertise and a strong understanding of the regional market to enhance their appeal in salary negotiations, Mr Ede suggests. In such a competitive job market, candidates should demonstrate a deeper level of relevance or specialisation to stand apart, says Mr Ede. An effective approach is to tailor job applications and interview responses to showcase how specific skills and past achievements align with the employer’s needs. Additionally, candidates who actively invest in professional development whether through certifications, online courses, or hands-on project experience, will have a significant advantage, he says. Personal branding can also make a big difference. Engaging on LinkedIn, networking within the industry and participating in thought leadership discussions can help candidates gain visibility, making them more attractive to potential employers. While there were "cautious" bonus distributions last year due to budgetary constraints, 2025 brings a sense of “renewed optimism”, according to the <i>2025 UAE Bonus Report</i> from Cooper Fitch. Industries such as technology, finance and consulting are driving this shift. Employers are also increasingly offering incentives based on individual rather than team-based performance, the consultancy says. Long-term incentive plans will become more common in 2025, particularly in the real estate, consulting and banking industries. While about one in three employees did not receive a bonus last year, the most common one offered was one to two months’ salary, according to Cooper Fitch. Some industries such as technology, banking and health care, offered more substantial bonuses of three to five months’ salary payouts. Six-plus months’ salary bonuses were less common and concentrated in banking and consulting. Aviation, government, media and retail were some of the sectors that held back bonuses due to budget limits, shifting priorities and market uncertainties. The growing asset management industry in the UAE, supported by increased investor interest and a surge in family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, has created demand for two skilled roles: fundraising/institutional sales and compliance professionals, according to Michael Page’s <i>2025 Salary Guide</i>. Salaries in the financial services sector are largely stable, although some compliance roles are seeing increases of up to 4 per cent annually, Robert Half says. Competition for compliance talent with experience of Dubai’s jurisdiction is increasing. Salaries in the finance and accounting sector are down by an average of 2 per cent year-on-year, according to Robert Half. Those with UAE experience are able to command higher salaries and employers are often hiring mid-level talent looking to step up rather than established senior leaders. The introduction of corporate tax in 2023 is driving demand for financial reporting and technical accounting roles. Salaries in the technology sector remain steady for most roles. Start-ups and AI-focused companies that set up in the region during and after the pandemic are now reaching the next stage of maturity and seeking UX and UI specialists, Robert Half says. Enterprise application transformation programmes being undertaken by public and private organisations is leading to a surge in demand for ERP consultants, project managers and business analysts, according to Michael Page. The public sector’s transformation projects remain a significant source of hiring activity, driving demand for enterprise architects, cloud engineers and application development specialists. The demand for skilled digital professionals has never been higher. Organisations are looking for talent that can help them become "digital pioneers", according to Michael Page. There is a talent shortage in areas such as AI, Web3 and advanced software development. Salaries in HR and business administration are lower by an average of 1.24 per cent annually. Organisations are looking for HR experts with transformation experience, particularly those who are planning to automate systems and procedures over the next few years, Robert Half says. Salaries for legal professionals are up by an overall average of 1.6 per cent yearly. Legal counsels with three to five years of experience are the most in demand with the median salary increasing by 15 per cent, while the salary for legal managers is also 2 per cent higher, Robert Half says. There is demand for legal talent that can support with readiness for initial public offerings and property experience. The engineering and manufacturing sector in the Middle East is growing due to economic diversification and large-scale projects. Countries in the region, especially those in the Gulf, are focusing on developing industries such as renewable energy, construction and manufacturing. There is a growing demand for expatriate specialists in niche roles, especially in aviation and green energy, Michael Page says. Digital health and telemedicine have reshaped opportunities in the healthcare space, increasing the need for professionals in new healthcare technologies, according to Michael Page. The UAE life sciences sector is witnessing a surge in demand for specialised roles such as medical affairs, market access and pharma-covigilance. Last year, talent from Saudi Arabia’s giga projects increasingly shifted to the UAE for lifestyle reasons, which has intensified competition in the UAE's property and construction sector, according to Michael Page. The most in-demand skills are project management, development management, off-plan sales strategies and launches, design management and construction supervision. Additionally, real estate sales and marketing professionals specialising in residential properties remain in high demand. Talent demand has shifted towards professionals skilled in strategic sourcing, supplier relationship management and cost optimisation, particularly in sectors like construction, energy and FMCG, Michael Page says. There is demand for candidates with regional expertise and experience in integrating ESG goals into procurement practices.