What salary do I need to earn to qualify for a 10-year UAE golden visa?

The UAE’s 10-year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/25/blue-visa-uae-apply-dubai/" target="_blank">golden visa</a> has become one of the most sought-after residency options, providing long-term stability for professionals, investors and skilled workers. The ‘peace of mind’ and stability it offers individuals has created a ‘golden visa boom,’ say experts, as it has transformed the outlook of people who see a future for their families. Many multinational companies offer the long-term residency to employees marking a major shift from frequently applying for visas and contributes to a sense of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/10/12/what-is-the-uaes-cultural-golden-visa-and-how-can-artists-and-performers-qualify/" target="_blank">security</a> and permanence. “The mindset has changed because before residents would largely earn their livelihood in the UAE but then invest in their home country. The golden visa has opened up the pathway to stay here longer and made it attractive to look at investment in property and reinvesting in the economy,” Haider Hussain, partner at immigration services company Fragomen, told <i>The National</i>. “For multinational companies supporting employees who qualify is beneficial as they don’t have to be stuck renewing visas every two years. It provides peace of mind as it is a clear pathway for long-term residency. When you get a golden visa, people think of building a life here. “Other countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain are also offering premium residencies and golden visas. It’s all out of the golden visa boom happening in the UAE.” There were questions and confusion last year about basic and gross salary requirements and this has been resolved. While no formal announcement was made, companies handling visas have confirmed the current requirements with authorities. Mr Hussain outlines the criteria on frequently asked questions about salary and recent January updates on the length of employment to qualify. A key eligibility factor for the UAE Golden Visa is a minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 per month, including allowances in addition to their basic salary. To qualify, authorities require a salary confirmation letter from the employer and a bank statement for the past three to six months as evidence that this is the overall monthly salary credited. The criteria is that the bank statements reflect consistently that every month at least Dh 30,000 comes in. How companies structure pay packages varies.<b> </b>Any fixed allowance that is paid monthly as part of the salary will be considered. Some companies give housing and transport that comes in as a fixed allowance every month as part of the salary. Education and school bus allowance is often a lump sum that companies will reimburse based on receipts and is paid once or twice in a year. For any allowances to be considered as part of the overall monthly salary these should be included every month in the salary statement. An August 2024 decision by UAE authorities confirms that individuals are once again eligible if they have a minimum gross salary of Dh 30,000 per month, including allowances in addition to their basic salary. This reverses the earlier May 2024 rule that required applicants to have a monthly basic salary of Dh30,000, excluding allowances. Individuals who applied for the golden visa with a minimum gross salary of Dh 30,000 per month may have faced rejections. Rejections could be due to other factors, such as the applicant's job title not aligning with those recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, or failure to provide a no-objection certificate from their employer. It is extremely difficult to get an exception to this rule as a salary confirmation letter and bank statement is needed. The only exception is if an individual is nominated by a UAE government authority under one of the special categories. When applying for a golden visa under the minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 per month, the additional criteria includes: a three to six-month bank statement, applicants in Dubai must have a minimum of two years of experience with the same employer within the same local entity sponsoring the visa. Job title: The applicant's job title on their visa and the emirates identity must align with roles accepted by the Mohre, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. NOC requirement: A no-objection certificate or NOC from the employer is required for applicants without a government nomination. Degree attestation: The applicant's degree must be attested by the UAE Embassy in the country it is issued and by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Equivalency: The degree must be equalised and recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education. Individuals applying under the scientists and specialists (includes executives) category in Dubai, who do not have a government nomination, should have completed at least two years of employment with the local entity sponsoring their visa. The January update means that new hires in Dubai will not immediately get golden visas. This eligibility currently applies only to applicants in Dubai. Other emirates, including Abu Dhabi, do not currently have this requirement. Applicants must ensure they meet the two-year employment condition with the same local entity sponsoring their visa or consider alternative golden visa categories. Individuals can be nominated in special categories for scientists, students, artists, athletes, sections for distinguished professionals and exceptional talents. Special categories are via the nomination route and that usually removes the salary criteria. The investment route is an alternative to obtain a golden visa for people who do not meet the salary criteria. They must own <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/21/uae-property-is-now-a-good-time-to-buy-real-estate-in-dubai-or-will-the-market-soften-soon/" target="_blank">property</a> in UAE worth at least Dh 2 million or have a fixed deposit of at least Dh 2 million in a UAE investment fund or have an investment of at least Dh 2 million in a UAE-registered entity. It is important to remember that the investment must be in the same emirate where the individual is applying for the golden visa. It can be with a single property or combining several properties. Those investing in mortgaged and off-plan properties are eligible if they make a down-payment of at least 50 per cent of the property value or obtain a bank guarantee for the remaining amount. The property should also be at least 50 per cent complete This depends on the route you take to apply for your visa. But generally if all your documents are in order it will come through in two to three weeks. You can travel while your application is in process, but once your current visa is cancelled and your new golden visa permit is in the process of being issued, you must stay in the UAE to complete your medical. The process should usually be completed within a week.