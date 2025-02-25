UAE's new blue and golden visas: everything you need to know

Over the past few weeks, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> has announced two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/06/uae-golden-visa-influencers-dubai/" target="_blank">new visas</a> and has expanded an existing one. The changes have been brought in to help incoming talent and attract more people who can add value to the Emirates. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-approves-10-year-blue-residency-visa-for-environment-champions/" target="_blank">blue visa</a>, offering a 10-year residency, was created for individuals who make exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of protecting the environment, whether marine or land. A content creators visa was also launched this month as part of the golden visa scheme. It allows people to apply for a 10-year residency through the UAE’s Creators HQ project. The 10-year golden visa for content creators was announced at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/10/1-billion-followers-summit-dubai/" target="_blank">1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai</a> and aims to “empower <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/social-media/" target="_blank">creators</a>, amplify their impact and establish sustainable frameworks for the booming creator economy”. The visa is part of the new Creators HQ, a space and a community for content creators and enablers. The initiative aims to attract 10,000 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/10/1-billion-followers-summit-dubai/" target="_blank">influencers</a> to the Emirates, harnessing the next generation of talent and supporting its plans to build a “comprehensive content economy”. The facility at Emirates Towers in Dubai has been endorsed and supported by more than 15 of the world’s most prominent brands in written or visual content, including Meta, TikTok, X, Spotter, Creator Now, Tube Filter, Epidemic Sound and the New Media Academy. This special visa is given under the ‘content creators and creative talent’ category and is open to any type of content creator, including social media influencers, filmmakers, photographers, podcast hosts and writers. An application could benefit anyone who has a proven track record of impactful content creation, have received awards in the field, and can show potential for generating engaging content that contributes to the creative community in the UAE. The first phase of the blue visa, which offers 10-year residency permit, was announced at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/11/live-world-governments-summit/" target="_blank">World Governments Summit</a> in Dubai earlier this month. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), said 20 sustainability thought leaders and innovators would receive permits in the first phase. Work towards improving air quality and sustainable technologies will also be rewarded, as well as those who have made noticeable efforts when it comes to protecting the environment. It is offered to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, and members of associations and non-governmental organisations, both inside and outside the UAE. People can apply directly via the ICP website, or be nominated by a UAE authority. The announcement of a blue visa for contributions to protecting the environment is groundbreaking, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop28/" target="_blank">Cop28</a> President and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said in May. “The blue residency visa aims to attract global environmental leaders to contribute to the UAE's sustainable economic and social development,” said Dr Al Jaber. “It underscores the nation's dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create impactful solutions. “With a forward-thinking approach, these solutions will address climate challenges and transform them into opportunities for a brighter future for humanity and our planet.” Earlier this month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> expanded its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/23/uae-tourist-visas-here-are-the-latest-updates-for-travellers/" target="_blank">visa-on-arrival</a> scheme for Indians to include those with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six new countries. Previously, Indian visitors with proof of residence in only the EU, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">the US</a> or the UK would automatically <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/04/pakistan-envoy-urges-citizens-to-abide-by-uae-visit-visa-rules-or-risk-being-sent-home/" target="_blank">qualify for a visa</a> on arrival. Now that has been extended to those with “a valid visa, residence permit or green card” from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, state news agency Wam reported. Indian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/" target="_blank">travellers</a> hoping to use the facility must ensure that their applicable tourist or residency visas and passports are valid for at least six months when they enter the UAE. Eligible Indian tourists can apply for the preapproved <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/31/check-visa-status-online-uae-passport/" target="_blank">entry permit</a> ahead of their trip. <b>Residency visa for people working in the private sector</b> – This is the most common visa available in the UAE. It lasts for two years before requiring renewal and is sponsored by a person's employer. <b>Golden visa</b> – This is a 10-year visa awarded to people under a number of categories. It could include a property investor, entrepreneur, highly talented person, nurse, doctor, director, sportsperson, holder of a PhD, specialist, or an outstanding pupil. <b>Green visa</b> – This is available to those who have their own businesses and are not working for, or sponsored by, an employer. The green visa lasts for five years. A five-year residency is also available for freelancers and self-employed people, without the need to obtain a sponsor or employer in the UAE. Investors establishing or participating in commercial activities are also eligible for a green visa. <b>Remote working visa</b> – In March 2021, the UAE announced the introduction of a residence permit for remote workers, which came into effect in September 2022. <b>Golden visa for students</b> – A high-school pupil who has achieved excellent results can be granted a golden visa for five years without a sponsor. This can be extended if the course they are studying lasts for more than five years. <b>Tourist visa</b> – A 60-day visit visa for tourists is now standard, instead of the previous 30-day one. <b>Multi-entry visa</b> – The five-year multi-entry tourist visa does not require a sponsor and allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 90 consecutive days, as long as they have $4,000 or its equivalent in their bank account.