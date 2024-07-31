How to check UAE visa status online using your passport details

Whether you are a UAE resident with a visa renewal date coming up, or travelling to the UAE for work, business, or leisure, you can easily verify the visa status online.

There are several visas in the Emirates that allow foreigners to visit, work and live in the country. Short-term visas are available for visitors, which range from one month to six, depending on the reason for the trip.

Work visas paid for by employers usually expire in two years, while self-sponsored remote work visas must be renewed annually. Validity for the special green, blue and golden visas range from five to 10 years and these are self-sponsored.

Existing residence visas or entry permits

For visas or entry permits issued in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, you can check the status on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The 'Public Services' dashboard has an option on the top right marked 'File Validity'. Click on that if you already have a visa or entry permit.

On the page, select the option 'Passport' to enter your passport number and expiry date in the appropriate fields. Here you can also select the kind of visa you have, using either the option 'Residency' or the 'Visa' option for non-residents or visitors.

If you have a Dubai-issued residence visa, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) – has a page dedicated to checking visa status. The homepage of the website has an option titled 'Visa Status' which will lead you to the tracking service. You need to have the UAE visa file number, first name and date of birth.

The file number is available on the visa sticker on residents’ passports. You can also download or print a digital version of this document to obtain the file number if your passport does not have the sticker.

Checking application status

The above steps only apply to people who already have a visa or entry permit. If your application is still pending, you can check that using the reference details of the application.

The same rules apply in terms of where the visa application was filed – ICP for applications in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, and GDRFA for Dubai visa applications.

On ICP, select 'Application Tracking' on the 'Public Services' dashboard where you can use the email address used for the application and the request number. For Dubai visas, the same status-tracking service can be used and you need the application reference, transaction number and payment date.

If your visa request has gone through a service provider or a prospective employer, you can check the status if you have these details.

Are there fines for overstaying?

The UAE has standardised fines for those with expired tourist and residency visas.

Fines of Dh50 are levied for each a day a person overstays on their visa.

“The new system unified the amount of overstay fines to Dh50 [$13] per day for any type of visa violator,” said an ICP representative.

You can contact the respective authorities using their customer service numbers. ICP has a toll-free line at 600 522222. You can contact GDRFA Dubai through its customer service number 800 5111 or head to the nearest Amer centre.

