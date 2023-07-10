All you need to know about applying for a visa in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The UAE uses a visa system to allow foreign citizens to live, work and visit.

The options have expanded over recent years as the government wants to make it easier for people to visit and settle down for longer.

Most foreigners living or working here have a two or three-year visa stamped into their passport which has now been replaced with the Emirates ID.

In April 2022, visa changes were announced by the Cabinet with more categories added. This included an expansion of the golden visas and new green visas, with several aimed at self-employed people and business owners.

It is important to note that these are all optional upgrades and do not replace the standard two or three-year visa that an employer needs for you. Your employer cannot by law ask you to pay the costs of a standard visa – and must provide basic health insurance worth at least Dh150,000 ($40,838)

Here are some of the visas that people can obtain to come to the UAE and make it their home.

Residency visas for people working in the private sector

This is the most common visa and likely the one you will start with when you arrive.

The employment process in the private sector involves receiving a formal job offer, signing the employment contract and receiving a work permit, then a work visa.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issues a work permit for an employee from overseas. This allows the person to enter the UAE for employment and it is valid for two months from the date of issue. Employers arrange this.

After the employee comes to the UAE, the employer (sponsoring company) must complete all formalities, such as arranging a medical test and labour card. This should be done within 60 days of entering the country.

The visa cost should be paid by the employer.

For more information on sponsorship, scroll down to the bottom.

What kinds of visas are available?

As a way of encouraging people to live and stay in the UAE for longer, a variety of visas have been established by the government. These include visas that last up to a decade, and one for people who can work remotely but would like to live in the Emirates.

In each case, there are a number of requirements to fulfil as well as costs involved to obtain the visa.

10-year golden visas

You can apply for the 10-year residency permits under various categories. You could be a property investor; entrepreneur; highly talented person; nurse; doctor; director; sportsperson; holders of PhDs and specialists; and outstanding pupils, among other categories.

Here are some of the investment categories:

Property investors can get a golden visa if they buy a property worth at least Dh2 million upfront or through a bank

An entrepreneur with an SME that generates annual revenue of at least Dh1 million. He can also get a golden visa if the person has obtained approval for a start-up idea from authorities in the UAE

A businessperson who has sold their project for a minimum of 7 million

You can apply on the ICA website or the GDFRA in Dubai. It lists all the requirements and takes you through a step-by-step process to apply.

“To get this visa, you must first get a recommendation letter from a relevant authority/ministry. You will then be nominated by them. The ICA visa application fee is Dh50,” said an ICA call centre executive.

An employee at Al Kamal Typing Office in Abu Dhabi told The National that people who wish to obtain a 10-year golden visa will have to pay Dh100 to apply for the nomination (this includes the ICA and typing charges). Once the application has been approved, the entry permit will cost Dh350, Dh600 for visa status change, and Dh1,300 for issuing the visa and Emirates ID.

How to apply

The applicant will have to pay for the medical tests and health insurance.

In Dubai, the total cost is approximately Dh2,800, which includes the entry permit, change status, and stamping.

Other charges include Dh230 for cancellation of an old visa if it is an employment one; medical test Dh322; an Emirates ID application and issuance fee of Dh1,070; and a Dh100 holding visa fee for each dependent.

Individuals with golden visas can sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their age, and domestic helpers.

They can also stay outside the UAE for as long as they want without the fear of their visa lapsing. On normal visas, residents who are out of the UAE for more than six months will lose their residency.

Why the UAE visa rules will reshape the jobs market

Green visas for skilled employees

Green visas are available for skilled professionals, last five years and require a lower monthly salary. Read more about how to apply for one here.

People without a sponsor or employer must have a valid employment contract, classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The applicant should have at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent and should earn a minimum of Dh15,000 ($4,084) per month.

A five-year residency is also available for freelancers and self-employed people without the need to obtain a sponsor or employer in the UAE.

What the green visa means for families and children

Anyone interested in this must obtain a freelance or self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

They should at a minimum have a bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. And they must have earned no less than Dh360,000 over the past two years from self-employment, or prove their financial solvency during their stay.

Green visas cost up to around Dh2,500 plus fees. Cost will be higher if you are applying from within the UAE.

Can I obtain a green visa as an investor or partner?

Yes, a five-year residency is available for investors establishing or participating in commercial activities. This replaces the previous residence visa, which was valid for a period of two years.

Applicants must provide proof of the investment. If the investor has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be taken into consideration. They must also obtain approval from the correct local authorities.

A green residence visa holder is allowed to bring his or her first-degree relatives, and in all cases, the residency of family members shall be the same duration as the original residence holder.

Is there a visa for remote working?

In March 2021, the UAE announced the introduction of a residence permit for remote workers, which came into effect in September 2022.

The one-year visa allows people to enter the UAE from overseas under self-sponsorship and work in line with the terms and conditions issued with the visa. It can be renewed for another year.

Employees who want this visa must have proof of employment from a current employer with a minimum one-year contract validity, at least $5,000 salary a month, with last month's salary slips and preceding three months' bank statements.

How to apply for the remote residency permit

For business owners, proof of ownership of the company for one year or more, with an average monthly income of $5,000 a month and three preceding months' bank statements is needed.

Health insurance with coverage in the UAE is also required.

The cost of one year visa is Dh2,300 ($625) which includes the application and processing fee, medical costs and Emirates ID. The cost is the same for renewing it for another year.

Sponsorship visa - how can I sponsor my family?

Overseas residents (working and self-employed) with a valid residency permit can sponsor their families in the UAE.

A husband can sponsor his immediate family members, such as his wife and children, if they have a minimum salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation.

The resident sponsor must first get an entry permit for his family and, once they are in the country, he can get residence visas for them in 60 days.

According to Amer visa services contact centre, a copy of the sponsor's passport; visa page; Emirates ID; valid labour contract; Ejari contract or a title deed; latest utility bills; family members' passport photos; attested marriage and birth certificates; and the International Bank Account Number (Iban) of the sponsor are needed.

Everything you need to know

How much does it cost to sponsor my family?

According to Amer services, to sponsor your wife and children you must first open a registration file. Costs are minimal at between Dh200 to Dh300 if they are still outside the UAE. If they are already in the country, the cost will be up to four times as much with the price of the entry permit and the charge for change of status.

The medical test, Emirates ID typing and visa stamping will all come to around Dh1,000 altogether. The visa will be valid for either one, two or three years depending on the sponsor. All costs are per person and there is no security deposit needed. Medical tests are not needed for children under 18.

My child is 18 and still in school. Can I still sponsor him?

Yes, parents can sponsor sons who are 18 and can continue to do so until they are 25.

There is no age limit for unmarried daughters. Children with disabilities are granted a residence permit, regardless of their age.

The documents and the visa costs are the same and it is valid for two years.

Can I sponsor my parents?

Expatriate employees can sponsor their parents if there is no one to take care of them back home.

The minimum monthly income required to sponsor parents or underage siblings was Dh20,000, but was reduced in October 2022 to Dh10,000.

This allows the sponsorship of five family members, rising to six if the employee earns at least Dh15,000 a month.

The sponsor must have a dependency certificate attested from his consulate stating that he will take care of his parents in the UAE. This should be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of UAE, and translated into Arabic.

The visa charges are the same as for a wife and children, but there is a security deposit of Dh2,500 for each parent.

Can high-school pupils and university students get a visa?

Yes, a high-school pupil who has achieved excellent results can be granted a golden visa for five years without a sponsor.

The child should have a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Education (Emirates Schools Establishment).

The visa for five years may be extended if they are enrolled in one of the colleges in the country that requires them to study for more than five years.

The families of such high-school pupils, including their siblings who are dependents of their father, can also be granted a golden visa for the same period if they wish to live in the UAE.

University students can get a golden visa for 10 years without a sponsor if they are outstanding graduates from UAE universities or the best 100 universities in the world.

Their academic performance (cumulative average), the year of graduation and other criteria will be taken into account.

The parents and siblings of the university student can also be granted a golden visa for the same period.

How much does it cost?

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, a five-year golden visa for pupils costs Dh2,280, while a 10-year visa will cost Dh2,790.

Who is eligible for a UAE Golden Visa under new rules?

Can a woman sponsor her family?

In Abu Dhabi, a woman can sponsor her husband and children if the request is approved by the authorities, according to a customer service agent of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship – ICA.

“She should have a valid work visa and her monthly salary should be at least Dh5,000. The cost of the one-year visa is Dh2,575 and it can be renewed for one more year,” said the executive.

In Dubai, a woman can sponsor her family, but her monthly salary should be at least Dh4,000 and her request must be approved by the GDFRA, the immigration authority.

“A wife can sponsor the family, but she has to obtain an no objection certificate from the husband. The NOC has to be notarised by the Dubai court notary service,” an Amer customer service representative said.

A single mother can also sponsor her child.

Are there fines for overstaying?

The UAE has standardised fines for those with expired tourist and residency visas.

Fines of Dh50 are levied for each a day a person overstays on their visa.

“The new system unified the amount of overstay fines to Dh50 per day for any type of visa violator,” said a spokesperson from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Need more help?

The Federal Authority for Identity and citizenship (ICA) has a toll-free number, 600 522222, and a feedback platform.

In Dubai, check https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en, or call on their toll-free number, 800-5111.

A version of this article first appeared in April 2022