Golden visas: Dubai 'cancels minimum $1m downpayment' for property investors

Dubai has cancelled the Dh1 million ($272,294) minimum down payment required for people to qualify for a golden visa through real estate investment, as it seeks to encourage more residents and investors to establish deeper roots in the country, according to sources.

Investors now must acquire property valued at Dh2 million or above to be eligible for the 10-year renewable residency programme introduced in 2019.

However, the change is not yet reflected on the Dubai Land Department’s Cube website, a customer service initiative to support investor and golden visa services for property buyers.

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs website has also not been updated to reflect the change.

The DLD has yet to respond to a request for comment.

“No circular has been sent out yet, although when we visited the DLD at The Cube, where they handle the golden visa applications, that’s where we were made aware of this change,” said Jess Stephenson, head of sales progression at Dubai-based property broker Allsopp & Allsopp.

“Previously for golden visas, investors would have to place down a minimum payment of Dh1 million.

“With the new rule, the minimum payment of Dh1 million is no longer required as the eligibility criteria is now only that the property should meet a value of Dh2 million or more in order for investors to obtain the visa.”

In recent years, the UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, has undertaken several economic, legal and social reforms to boost foreign direct investment and attract skilled workers.

The Emirates introduced the golden visa programme in 2019. The visas are valid for 10 years and aim to encourage exceptional workers and foreign investors to establish deeper ties to the country.

In 2022, amendments were introduced to the golden residency initiative to simplify the eligibility criteria and expand the categories of beneficiaries.

The 10-year visa is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals who earn a monthly salary of more than Dh30,000 ($8,167), exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, property investors, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes.

Who is eligible for a UAE Golden Visa under new rules?

“This policy change would benefit many buyers and end users as this will open up the golden visa option to pretty much everybody who's bought a property, because most properties are valued at more than Dh2 million,” Mr Stephenson said.

“That way, all mortgage buyers would be able to apply for the golden visa, and then they can also sponsor their family and domestic staff. This means there would be more buyer confidence in the city, too.”

Another property agent said he would test the policy change first-hand when one of his customers visits the DLD this week to register a transaction for a property worth more than Dh2 million.

Meanwhile, the “excellent government initiative” would help boost the property market, said Matthew Gregory, branch director at real estate agency Betterhomes.

“This enables us to have positive conversations with potential clients, especially from overseas, and help them get on the property ladder and obtain a visa even quicker with a minimal investment,” he said.

“You only have to buy a property worth Dh2 million, but you don’t have to hold equity of the same value.

“If you buy an off-plan unit, you just need to pay the down payment, which for some is only Dh50,000, and be eligible for a golden visa.”

Before this, investors needed to have equity in the property over a certain value to be eligible for a golden visa, he said.

“This meant you couldn’t do it for off-plan properties because you didn’t have equity until you fulfilled a large percentage of the payment plan.”

A combination of rising rents and a desire for long-term stability have motivated tenants in the UAE to transition into buyers despite higher interest rates, according to a recent report from Betterhomes.

The Dubai property market continued to break records in 2023, with 120,742 residential sales transactions, up 38 per cent on the previous record of 87,454 in 2022, the agency said.

Th growth was predominantly driven by apartment sales, which increased by 49 per cent annually to 94,155.

The villa and townhouse segment recorded more modest growth, rising 9 per cent annually to 26,587, largely due to a lack of supply in key communities.