UAE launches first phase of 10-year blue visa programme for environmental champions

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/">UAE</a> launched the first phase of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-approves-10-year-blue-residency-visa-for-environment-champions/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-approves-10-year-blue-residency-visa-for-environment-champions/">blue visa</a>, announcing the details of the 10-year residency permit at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/11/live-world-governments-summit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/11/live-world-governments-summit/">World Governments Summit</a> on Tuesday. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), said 20 sustainability thought leaders and innovators will receive permits in the first phase. The visa will be granted to individuals who make exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of protecting the environment, whether marine or land. Work towards improving air quality and sustainable technologies will also be rewarded. First announced in May, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/16/blue-visa-what-eligible/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/16/blue-visa-what-eligible/">blue visa</a> is a 10-year residency permit designed for individuals who have made an exceptional contribution towards the environment’s protection and sustainability, both inside and outside the UAE, state news agency Wam reported. It is given to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, and members of associations and non-governmental organisations. People can apply directly via the ICP website, or be nominated by a UAE authority. "This initiative aims to leverage their contributions to achieve ambitious national goals and build a sustainable future for the people of the UAE and the world,” Dr Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said. The announcement of a blue visa for contributions to protecting the environment is groundbreaking, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop28/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop28/">Cop28</a> President and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said in May. “The blue residency visa aims to attract global environmental leaders to contribute to the UAE's sustainable economic and social development," said Dr Al Jaber. "It underscores the nation's dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create impactful solutions. "With a forward-thinking approach, these solutions will address climate challenges and transform them into opportunities for a brighter future for humanity and our planet.” Dr Al Jaber said the blue visa was in line with the legacy created by the Cop28 conference, the UN climate change summit that took place in Dubai in 2023. <b>Residency visa for people working in the private sector</b> – This is the most common visa available in the UAE. It lasts for two years before requiring renewal and is sponsored by a person's employer. <b>Golden visa</b> – This is a 10-year visa awarded to people under a number of categories. You could be a property investor, entrepreneur, highly talented person, nurse, doctor, director, sportsperson, holder of a PhD, specialist, or an outstanding pupil. <b>Green visa</b> – This is available to those who have their own businesses and are not working for, or sponsored by, an employer. The green visa lasts for five years. A five-year residency is also available for freelancers and self-employed people, without the need to obtain a sponsor or employer in the UAE. Investors establishing or participating in commercial activities are also eligible for a green visa. <b>Remote working visa</b> – In March 2021, the UAE announced the introduction of a residence permit for remote workers, which came into effect in September 2022. <b>Golden visa for students</b> – A high-school pupil who has achieved excellent results can be granted a golden visa for five years without a sponsor. This can be extended if the course they are studying lasts for more than five years. Tourist visa – A 60-day visit visa for tourists is now standard, instead of the previous 30-day one. Multi-entry visa – The five-year multi-entry tourist visa does not require a sponsor and allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 90 consecutive days, as long as they have $4,000 or its equivalent in their bank account.