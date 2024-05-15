Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves 10-year Blue Residency visa for environment champions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a 10-year Blue Residency visa for people who make “exceptional contributions” towards protecting the environment.

Sheikh Mohammed announced the visa after chairing a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

“The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment, and our national directions in this area are clear and consistent,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

The visa will be granted to individuals who make exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of protecting the environment, whether marine or land. Work towards improving air quality and sustainable technologies will also be rewarded.

The cabinet also agreed to adopt the National Youth Agenda until 2031, which means a core focus of the government will be empowering young people economically, developing their scientific skills, consolidating their sense of national identity, enhancing their social contributions, and activating their role to represent the nation.

A new system for classifying higher education institutions was agreed, with rankings based on quality, future employability of students, the strength of scientific research and global prestige.

In line with the national emphasis on artificial intelligence, a new position was approved to establish a chief executive for AI in all major federal entities. It is hoped this will help speed up the adoption of advanced technologies in all levels of government.

The council also reviewed recent developments in the country’s space sector, after spending increased by 14 per cent.

READ MORE Remote surgery showcased in Abu Dhabi could be future of healthcare, experts say

“We will continue to push our youth into advanced and promising sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We will continue to protect our environment. We will continue to adopt the best international technologies in our government. We will continue to develop our higher education systems.”

It comes a day after Sheikh Mohammed met with President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The two discussed the UAE's progress and explored ways to advance the nation's sustainable growth, state news agency Wam reports.