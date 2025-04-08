Muhammad Tayyab, a business development manager at a luxury car and yacht rental company in Dubai, has invested in two off-plan properties in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
My Dubai Salary: ‘My income went from Dh1,200 as a hotel steward to Dh30,000 in sales’

Muhammad Tayyab spends only 10% of his monthly income and invests the rest in property and cryptocurrency

Deepthi Nair
April 08, 2025