My Dubai Salary: ‘My income went from Dh1,200 as a hotel steward to Dh30,000 in sales’

UAE resident Muhammad Tayyab, 37, has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/01/31/why-do-we-feel-guilty-about-money/" target="_blank">no money worries</a> today, having been forced to start again from scratch following the Covid-19 pandemic. His <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/01/24/bank-fraud-elderly-uae-life-savings-dirhams/" target="_blank">life savings</a> were wiped out after running a property development company in his home country of Pakistan. From starting out as a steward in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/22/global-hotel-openings-2025/" target="_blank">five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi</a> in 2013 on a monthly salary of Dh1,200 ($326), his hard work and perseverance paid off and he currently earns a minimum of Dh30,000 as the business development manager of a supercar and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2022/09/09/why-bankers-and-chief-executives-are-splurging-millions-for-luxury-superyacht-cruises/" target="_blank">luxury yacht rental</a> company in Dubai. He spends only 10 per cent of his monthly earnings and invests the rest in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/12/12/uae-property-is-it-possible-to-sell-cryptocurrency-to-buy-real-estate-in-dubai/" target="_blank">property and cryptocurrency</a>. After completing school, Mr Tayyab joined his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/10/24/dubai-to-set-up-committee-to-settle-family-business-disputes/" target="_blank">family business</a>, a garment and construction business. He lives in Dubai Production City. I started working as a steward in a five-star hotel in Abu Dhabi in 2013 on a monthly salary of Dh1,200. I worked in the kitchen, washing dishes, serving food and worked with the chef as an assistant. In five-star hotels, there is opportunity to work in other departments after you complete six months. I worked as a bellboy in the concierge team. In the meantime, I started learning the job of a concierge, which is to know what's going on in the town. I got promoted as a concierge in six months. My turning point was landing a job as concierge in Anantara Palm Dubai Resort in 2015 for a monthly salary of Dh2,500. The advantage of working in a hotel is that your transport, accommodation and food are covered. I made new contacts every day and became a part of Les Clefs d’Or, a concierge community worldwide. I was promoted to acting concierge in charge of the bell team and valet service. My salary was Dh4,000 plus commissions. I worked there till Covid hit and because I had enough savings, I decided to go back to my country and do real estate development. Later, I came back to the UAE and joined my current employer doing car rentals in 2022. My experience in the hospitality industry proved valuable. As a business development manager for luxury car and yacht rentals, my responsibility is to find new suppliers, create partnerships with new hotels and do influencer marketing. I'm the manager of a Lamborghini yacht, which was bought last year. We also work towards finding investors for distressed yachts worldwide and then manage it for them. I earn a minimum salary of Dh30,000 a month, but it can even go up Dh100,000 based on my commissions. I started with a small salary of Dh10,000 with this employer and it gradually increased. The year 2023 was great because I had about Dh500,000 in savings. I earn commissions from any yacht or business booked through my network. I earn more from yacht rentals than cars since we manage luxury yachts only. Sometimes, the invoice for a yacht is Dh100,000 or Dh150,000 and if I earn 5 per cent commission, I am paid Dh5,000. About 70 per cent of my earnings come from yacht rentals and the remaining from car rentals. When I had sufficient savings, I decided to invest. I bought two off-plan properties in Dubai, which will be completed in 2027. When the properties are ready, I will either pay the full amount and acquire full ownership, resell them and use the proceeds to buy another property, or take out a mortgage and rent out these units. I'm also considering buying a third property in Deira Islands using the funds from selling a property in Pakistan. I also invest in cryptocurrencies, with considerable amounts in Solana, Polkadot and Sui. I have invested approximately $50,000 in cryptos and did so when the market was down by 40 per cent to 50 per cent. I use the dollar cost-averaging method to invest in digital tokens. I keep Dh100,000 in the bank as a reserve. I use it to pay monthly instalments for my properties. I bought a one-bedroom apartment in Damac Hills 2 for around Dh800,000. I have already paid around 30 per cent of the property value and pay around Dh7,000 to Dh8,000 monthly to the developer. I also own a luxury property in Jumeirah Village Circle worth Dh1.3 million, but it was bought for the purpose of flipping. I also own three properties in Pakistan. I'm not a big fan of credit cards. I have a car loan since I purchased a Mercedes-Benz CLA last year. The company pays me a car allowance, which covers the loan. My biggest expense is house rent, which amounts to around Dh60,000 a year. I also spend on supplements for self-care. I spend only 10 per cent of my earnings on expenses. The rest goes towards my investments. I have to pay around Dh35,000 per month for my investments. Whatever is left, I convert into USDT. I do not have plans to retire because it is a traditional concept. I'll keep working till I can. By the age of 50, I plan to have built an empire to create more wealth. I plan to run a holiday homes, villa rental and luxury property rental business. Yes, I always have nearly Dh100,000 in my bank account, which can be utilised for emergencies. I love to travel and plan to continue spending on visiting new countries and cities. I do not worry about money because I have seen the bottom when Covid hit. When I went back to Pakistan, I spent all my savings on the construction business and was left with nothing. When I came back to the UAE, I had to borrow money from a friend. I plan to start my business in 2027. By then, my financial goal is to increase my net worth to at least Dh10 million. I don’t have any short-term goals since I always have money in my account. It means not to worry about time, debt and to be able to pursue opportunities without any financial pressure. <i>Do you want to be featured in My Salary, a weekly column that explores how people around the world manage their earnings? Write to </i><a href="mailto:pf@thenationalnews.com" target="_blank"><i>pf@thenationalnews.com</i></a><i> to share your story</i>