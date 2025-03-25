Blair Hoover says budgeting is restrictive and she instead focuses on tracking her expenses retroactively. Victor Besa / The National
My Abu Dhabi Salary: 'I saved 65 per cent of my income and became financially free at 42'

Blair Hoover and her husband consistently saved and invested their income for eight years

Deepthi Nair
March 25, 2025