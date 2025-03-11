Qavi Ansari makes sacrifices to maximise his savings. He does not travel often and limits his leisure spending. Antonie Robertson / The National
Qavi Ansari makes sacrifices to maximise his savings. He does not travel often and limits his leisure spending. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

My Abu Dhabi Salary: ‘I save and invest half of my Dh16,000 monthly pay from oil industry’

Qavi Ansari also earns Dh25,000 in passive income a year from investing in ETFs, stocks, a property crowdfunding platform and National Bonds

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

March 11, 2025