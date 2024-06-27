Etihad Airways to hire hundreds of pilots as it seeks to double fleet by 2030

Etihad Airways is set to embark on an international roadshow to hire hundreds of pilots over the next 18 months, as part of plans to expand its route network and double its fleet by 2030.

The Abu-Dhabi based airline will take its recruitment drive to eight European countries, including Cyprus, Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Hungary and Poland, before expanding its search globally in the coming months, Etihad Airways said in a statement on Thursday.

It is seeking pilots of all ranks who can operate aircraft from across the Etihad fleet, including the Airbus A320, A350 and A380, as well as the Boeing 777, 787 and 777 freighter.

"We appreciate that pilots choose which airline to join for the length of their career, and as such we would like to highlight not only the career development and progression opportunities on offer at Etihad, but also the fantastic home and lifestyle that Abu Dhabi provides," said John Wright, chief operations and guest officer at the airline.

In March, Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves told The National that the airline planned to hire between 1,500 to 2,000 pilots, cabin crew, mechanics and engineers this year to drive its expansion. “In the second half of the year, we're going to be hiring to prepare for 2025,” he said at the time.

This comes as Etihad aims to triple passenger numbers to 33 million and double its fleet to 150 planes by the end of the decade. The airline is also preparing for a potential listing – a first for a major Gulf airline – as part of its growth plans.

Pilots will be have "extraordinary growth opportunities" if they choose to join the airline now, Etihad said in its statement.

"This growth trajectory will offer pilots significant career progression and promotion opportunities, making Etihad a highly attractive employer for ambitious pilots looking to build a solid career," the airline said.

Etihad Airways is seeking to hire hundreds of pilots in 2024 and 2025 to drive its ambitious growth plans. Photo: Etihad Airways

Etihad called on pilots to register their interest by attending one a roadshow event or signing up for more information on the careers page of its website. The roadshow will start on June 29 in Larnaca, Cyprus, with sessions running in the European capitals of Sofia, Tirana, Bucharest, Budapest, Warsaw and Vilnius until July 13, it said.

Benefits for pilots include a tax-free salary, medical and life insurance, housing allowance, schooling allowance – if they have children – relocation allowance and a hotel stay for the first month, until they find permanent accommodation.

Once they start work, pilots receive an additional flying allowance for every hour they fly, as well as a layover allowance to cover meals and expenses while they are abroad. Pilots also get discounted tickets for themselves, family and friends.

Etihad Airways pilots receive benefits including tax-free salaries and a layover allowance. Photo: Etihad Airways

Etihad pilots fly to more than 70 destinations across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The airline continues to grow its network and this month is set to begin flights to Bali, Jaipur and Al Qassim. It is also starting services to seasonal destinations including the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Nice in the French Riviera, Malaga in Spain and Antalya in Turkey.