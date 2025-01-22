Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is one of several new luxury hotels opening around the world in 2025. Photo: Aman
Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is one of several new luxury hotels opening around the world in 2025. Photo: Aman

Lifestyle

Travel

Twenty-five of the hottest hotels opening around the world in 2025

From Singapore to Sri Lanka, these newcomers will help shape your visit-list

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

March 13, 2025