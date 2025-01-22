Twenty-five of the hottest hotels opening around the world in 2025

With the world as a stage, 2025 is set to be a year of dazzling<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/07/mama-shelter-hotel-dubai/" target="_blank"> hotel debuts</a>. From hidden escapes surrounded by ancient ruins to skyscraper urban hotels with inspiring city views, a new wave of hotels are set to open to captivate travellers. Here are the hotels that we are most excited to stay at this year. If you're looking for new hotels opening in the UAE – we have a whole list of new openings coming to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/25/new-hotels-2025-dubai-abu-dhabi-rak-sharjah/" target="_blank">here</a>. Located in trendy Camps Bay neighbourhood, a spot known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife and excellent restaurants, Morea House, Autograph Collection will have 90 rooms and suites and a variety of dining options, including a rooftop bar with amazing views of Camps Bay. It will also boast a state-of-the art spa for travellers hoping to unwind. <b>Expected opening: </b>Spring With 12 private luxury tents, each with a plunge pool, and access to a boat and skipper, this is the place for a wildlife-centric escape in Zambia’s untouched wilderness. Located in Kafue National Park, the retreat is elevated 3.5 metres above the Kafue River. Nestled between two islands, the camp will feature a wellness area with a swimming pool, a restaurant and bar, a lounge and a traditional African boma (lounge), all surrounded by the wild beauty of Africa. <b>Expected opening: </b>Early 2025 The only lodge in Kenya's 17,800-hectare Suyian Conservancy, &Beyond Suyian Lodge offers travellers unrivalled access to Laikipia's wilderness. With 14 contemporary suites surrounded by nature, each features private plunge pools and viewing decks that frame Mount Kenya. Activities include tracking rare black leopards and wild dogs, visiting local tribes, fishing and evening campfires. <b>Expected opening: </b>July A serene resort blending cultural richness with modern sophistication, the hotel will have 240 guest rooms, including one, two and three-bedroom suites. A sense of location will be visible throughout The Red Sea Edition, with designs that reflect the best of the location's cultural and social environment. There will be two restaurants on site, as well as a destination bar, private beach with a beach bar, a large swimming pool and a spa for those looking to unwind. <b>Expected opening: </b>Summer Inspired by Europe's grand chateaus and elegant palaces, The Corinthia Gewan Island will bring all the luxury of a bygone era to Qatar. This five-star hotel has 110 keys, including six themed suites and a Royal Villa and spans a whopping 13,000 square metres. It also boasts a nine-hole professional golf course, private beach and lively beach club with seawater pools extending from Gewan Island into the sea. Expected opening: Winter Nestled on Shura Island, Jumeirah at Red Sea will be a beautifully designed resort offering a range of rooms, suites and beach and pool villas. Surrounded by untouched coral reefs, it will bring several of the home-grown Dubai hotel brand’s concepts to the kingdom, including Sal beach club and Nikkei Peruvian dining Kayto. It will also have a Talise Spa with indoor and outdoor treatment spaces. <b>Expected opening:</b> Winter With a private marina, an adults-only beach and an 18-hole golf course, the Four Seasons Resort Amaala will also boast a marine discovery centre where guests can learn more about the creatures that call the surrounding waters home. With six restaurants and lounges, three lagoon-like outdoor pools and a full-service spa with a hammam, the resort’s private coastline will be divided into two separate beaches, one for families and the other as an adults-only retreat. <b>Expected opening: </b>TBC Hilton's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria, is set to open its first hotel in Morocco with the coming launch of Waldorf Astoria Rabat-Sale. Located over 18 floors in Mohammed VI Tower, a building that will be the tallest in the country, the hotel will have 55 rooms and suites, a spa, outdoor infinity pool and views over the Grand Theatre of Rabat, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. <b>Expected opening: </b>TBC Golf fans will appreciate this five-star escape, which is located near the first tee at St Andrews's world-famous Old Course, where the first-ever game of golf was played about 600 years ago. Rooms come with views over West Sands beach, where the opening scenes of the film <i>Chariots of Fire </i>were filmed. <b>Now open </b> Located in the heart of West London’s Bayswater, this five-star hotel will occupy the historic Whiteley building, and feature 109 guest rooms and suites. With a variety of dining options and an innovative Six Senses Spa inspired by the atmosphere of a classic London underground station, the hotel will also have a 20-metre indoor pool, an Alchemy bar and a three-storey gym. Wellness-focused social club Six Senses Place will also open here. <b>Expected opening: </b>Spring Located in the former US embassy, this hotel in London’s Mayfair District offers 146 rooms and suites in a grade II-listed building. In the heart of the UK capital, the hotel is set on an elegant, green tree-filled square, with the city’s West End and Covent Garden only a 30-minute walk away. Designed with something of a <i>Mad Men </i>vibe, the luxury hotel will have retail spaces, a grand ballroom, upscale and casual dining plus entertainment spaces. <b>Expected opening: </b>TBC In the ancient city of Matera, humanity has a presence dating back to the Paleolithic times. Generations have transformed these natural caves into homes, churches and palaces and now, the Unesco-listed dwellings will welcome a hotel. Vetwra Matera, a Relais & Chateaux property, features 23 cave rooms, including eight junior suites. There’s also a spa with a hammam and hydromassage pool carved into the rock and a gourmet restaurant highlighting Lucanian cuisine. <b>Opening: </b>April 12 True Arctic luxury is headed to Saariselka in the heart of Finnish Lapland. This premium resort is surrounded by nature trails and national park landscapes and features luxurious log villas and suites, each with a private sauna and all the charm of traditional Lappish design. Cosy up in front of the fireplace, and get set to take in the Northern Lights twinkling above. <b>Expected opening: </b>November Dating back to 1939, Rosa Alpina has been a family-run base for travellers hoping to explore Italy’s Unesco-protected Dolomites. This year, the long-running property will reopen as an Aman hotel, bringing the group’s luxury touch to the hotel. With 52 rooms and suites, including Chalet Zeno with a private outdoor Jacuzzi and sauna. The hotel embraces a serene Alpine-inspired palette and all rooms come with views of the mountains and natural forests. <b>Expected opening:</b> TBC No stranger to Spain, Nobu is heading to the capital city in 2025 with the launch of Nobu Hotel Madrid. Set in the centre of Madrid’s Cortes District, the hotel will come with a three-level Nobu restaurant and an expansive rooftop bar offering sparkling views of the city. <b>Expected opening:</b> TBC One of only a handful of Ritz-Carlton reserves in the world, Nekajui in Costa Rica’s protected Peninsula Papagayo has luxury accommodation with views over Bahia Huevos and the Pacific Ocean. Surrounded by nature, guests can enjoy luxury dining, treetop adventures and Peruvian cuisine or unwind at Nimbu Spa, where treatments are rooted in ancient ways of living. <b>Now open </b> Miami’s Faena is bringing its unique personality to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/09/22/exploring-new-york-city-a-bite-sized-stay-in-the-big-apple/" target="_blank">Big Apple</a>. Faena New York will open in late spring overlooking the High Line. With 120 rooms and suites, the hotel will have a host of trendy food and drink venues, nightlife and a Tierra Santa Healing House offering holistic therapies for the spirit, mind and body. <b>Expected opening: </b>Spring The first resort in the US for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/18/sheikh-mohammed-visits-oneonly-one-zaabeel-resort-in-dubai/" target="_blank">One&Only</a> is opening in mountainous Montana. Comprising 92 cabin-inspired accommodations and 62 private residences dotted throughout the alpine landscape, the resort will also have a ski lodge, a luxury spa and a gondola connecting guests to 2,340 skiable hectares. Summer visitors will be able to get outside and try mountain biking, horse riding, golfing and more. <b>Expected opening: </b>TBC Nestled on Sri Lanka's Galle Beach, with 106 contemporary rooms, suites and penthouses, travellers can look forward to unrivalled ocean views from every accommodation at the Radisson Collection Resort. There's a host of dining options, including beachside fare and upscale eats at Catch Restaurant and Lounge. Families are also welcome, and there's 24-hour nanny services and a supervised children's club. <b>Now open </b> The second hotel to open in the country where Raffles originated, Raffles Sentosa Singapore is much anticipated. Located on a hilltop overlooking tropical gardens and the South China Sea, the luxury escape is also only 10 minutes from central Singapore. Guests checking in can expect Raffles' renowned service, a choice of five restaurants and a spa offering next-generation wellness. Literary lovers will be able to browse hundreds of books with topics ranging from botany and fashion, to history. <b>Now open </b> Thailand’s first urban Aman hotel will open in the capital this year, bringing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/08/12/aman-new-york-opens-with-most-expensive-hotel-rooms-in-the-city/" target="_blank">Aman’s unparalleled luxury</a>, exquisite design and dedicated service to Bangkok. Located in Nai Lert Park’s tropical gardens, this towering all-suite hotel has 52 suites, a 1,500-square-metre Aman Spa and Wellness facility and exceptional dining, including upscale omakase and teppanyaki restaurants. <b>Opening: </b>April 2 Nestled in the Umekita area of Osaka, Japan’s first Waldorf Astoria will span 10 floors of the new Grand Front Osaka South Building. With 252 hotel rooms, three dining venues and an indoor pool, the hotel is also handily placed for sightseeing as it’s only one hour from Kyoto, Kobe and Nara. Expected opening: April A mountaintop retreat surrounded by pristine forest and lakes, Anantara Shaoxing Resort in the Kuaiji Mountains is the place to go for a tranquil stay. Activities on offer include hiking, sailing, traditional Chinese tea ceremonies and dips in the spring water pool. The Anantara Spa will also embrace elements of traditional Chinese medicine. <b>Expected opening: </b>TBC For a luxury stay surrounded by wildlife, this new Oberoi hotel has travellers covered. Nestled adjacent to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the resort is the ideal base for tracking the Royal Bengal Tiger on a private safari. Its architecture, reflected in luxury communal spaces and private tents, nods to the region’s fascinating cultural heritage. <b>Expected opening:</b> TBC Australia is gearing up for its first Mondrian hotel this year with Mondrian Gold Coast set to welcome guests to the white sands of Burleigh Beach. The LA brand will bring sun-drenched beach house vibes and coastal surfside charm to Queensland. Spread over 24 floors, there are 208 keys, and each comes with amazing views over the pine tree-framed beach and Pacific Ocean. An oceanfront restaurant, wellness space and spa, as well as a sparkling infinity pool are also on site. <b>Expected opening: </b>TBC