Aman New York opens with most expensive hotel rooms in the city

Aman has opened its first hotel in New York, bringing its Asia-inspired hospitality proposition to the heart of Manhattan with some of the most expensive hotel rooms in the city.

The property is in the historic Crown Building, which was one of New York’s first high-rises when it launched in 1921. The Beaux-Arts structure was the original home of the Museum of Modern Art and sits at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

It has been redesigned in partnership with award-winning French-Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects, a long-time Aman collaborator.

Aman New York’s guests are welcomed into a double-height atrium with textured ceiling and wall panels in muted tones.

The hotel has 83 suites, which are among the largest in the city and have functioning fireplaces and Japanese-inspired interiors. Each suite features a large-scale art mural inspired by the 15th-century masterpiece Pine Trees (Shorin-zu byobu) by Japanese artist Hasegawa Tohaku. Prices start at $3,200 per night, making these the most expensive hotel rooms currently on offer in the city.

The verdant, wrap-around Garden Terrace is dominated by water features and firepits. Photo: Robert Rieger

A series of social venues set the property apart.

On the 14th floor, the verdant, wrap-around Garden Terrace is dominated by water features and firepits.

The property’s two signature restaurants are Arva, which offers Italian fare made from locally sourced seasonal ingredients, and Nama, the brand’s Washoku Japanese restaurant.

The Jazz Club will be the site of daily live performances, while members of the Aman Club can access two dedicated lounges, a private garden terrace and a cigar lounge.

A vast Aman Spa spans three floors and 2,300 square metres, with an indoor 20-metre swimming pool, 10 treatment rooms and fitness facilities.

In addition, there are two Spa Houses that consist of double treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, hot and cold plunge pools and outdoor terraces with cabanas, daybeds and fireplaces.

The hammam in the Aman Spa, which extends over three floors. Photo: Robert Rieger

The site is also home to the brand’s first urban Aman-branded and serviced residences, a collection of 22 private homes on the upper floors of the building.

“The opening of Aman New York is a milestone moment in the evolution and growth of the Aman brand, cementing our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to the world’s greatest urban locations,” says Vlad Doronin, Aman’s chairman and chief executive.

“The hotel, Aman Club and Aman-branded residences bring an entirely new proposition to Manhattan. Generous amenities and the unparalleled Aman service deliver a guest experience like no other, as we continue to push boundaries and set new standards in luxury hospitality.”

This is the company’s third property in the US, joining Amangani in Wyoming and Amangiri in Utah. Aman Miami Beach is set to open in 2024, followed by Aman Beverly Hills in 2026.