Aman Resorts launches 14-day private jet tour of the Americas for $152,000

To mark the opening of its latest property in New York, Aman Resorts has launched a 14-day tour of its hotels in the Americas.

Featuring transfers on board a Bombardier Global Express private jet with a capacity of 14 passengers, Adventures in the Americas includes visits to five countries and five distinct Aman resorts. The experience is priced at $112,888 per person, based on double occupancy, and $152,776, based on single occupancy.

Taking place from January 21 to February 4, the itinerary starts with a two-night stay at the Aman New York, which is due to open on August 2 and sits on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in the city’s storied Crown Building. Guests will be put up in a junior suite, which features functioning fireplaces and airy Asian-inspired architecture.

Amanyara is located in Turks & Caicos. Photo: Aman Resorts

From the Big Apple, guests will head to Bermuda, where they’ll have a few hours to explore before heading to Amanera in the Dominican Republic. They’ll spend three days here, in the middle of verdant jungle on the country’s pristine north coast.

Perched above Playa Grande Beach, adjacent to the island’s most exclusive golf course, Amanera offers a host of outdoor activities, including bird watching, hiking, horse riding, surfing, kiteboard and kayaking. Cultural experiences include a cacao eco-tour and ceviche-making lessons.

Next on the agenda is three nights at the Amanyara in Turks & Caicos, which provides access to some of the best snorkelling and scuba-diving sites within the island’s Northwest Point Marine National Park.

Guests can also take sailing lessons or go on an eco-tour of the mangroves on a kayak or paddle board. Horse riding, golf, tennis and kite surfing are also available, along with private yacht excursions.

From Turks & Caicos, guests will head to Utah, with a touchdown in Chichen Itza in Mexico’s Mayan Riviera, where they will be able to spend a few hours touring. Amangiri sits on 600 acres of the Colorado Plateau, with views over desert and mesas towards Grand Staircase Escalante.

Guests can explore Zion National Park and Monument Valley, meet members of the Navajo community and partake in a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon. Other experiences include guided hikes, via ferrata climbing, boating on Lake Powell and discovering 6,000-year-old petroglyphs in Broken Arrow Cave.

After three nights here, guests will head to their final stop, Amangani in Wyoming, which is perched on top of East Gros Ventre Butte in north-west Wyoming and surrounded by snow-capped peaks. Guests can take part in a range of winter activities, whether skiing, snowboarding, snow-shoeing in Grand Teton National Park, dog sledding, fat-tire biking, snowmobiling, winter fly fishing or ice skating.

