Ultra-luxury Aman Beverly Hills to open in Los Angeles in 2026

Famed for its celebrity residents, opulent mansions, fancy hotels and upscale shopping, Beverly Hills is gearing up to welcome another ultra-luxury neighbour.

Aman Beverly Hills will open in the Los Angeles neighbourhood in 2026, bringing the world-famous hotel group to California for the first time.

Lauded for its premium service, design and exotic locations, Aman's high-profile clientele will fit right in with Beverly Hills’s glitterati.

Amman Beverly Hills will be set in eight acres of botanical gardens. Photo: Aman

The hotel group’s fifth resort in the US will be set in eight acres of botanical gardens and comprise a hotel, an Aman Club and a collection of luxury Aman-branded residences.

Its high-end design will incorporate curves, soft edges and oversized balconies overlooking newly developed green spaces in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Within walking distance to the famed Rodeo Drive, it's set to be part of Beverly Hills's Golden Triangle, one of the world's most prestigious shopping addresses.

A rendering of a garden-surrounded terrace at one of the villas at Aman Beverly Hills. Photo: Aman

Renowned for creating intimate retreats with high-end wellness facilities in remote destinations, including on a mountain in Bhutan and on a private island in the Philippines, the new resort follow's Aman’s move into urban markets.

“Staying true to our DNA and the revered Aman lifestyle, Aman Beverly Hills, nestled in its expansive botanical gardens, captures the legacy and heritage of Aman while connecting our guests with fascinating urban environments,” says Vlad Doronin, chairman and chief executive of Aman.

Aman Beverly Hills will follow the launch of the hotly anticipated Aman New York which is set to open in August, and Aman Miami Beach launching in Florida in 2024.

The group currently operates Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

What is One Beverly Hills?

One Beverly Hills will be home to the new Aman Beverly Hills, Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Photo: Foster + Partners

The resort will be part of the 17-acre One Beverly Hills, a new project at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards.

Designed by Norman Foster — the architect behind The Gherkin skyscraper in London, Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, and the Red Sea Airport in Saudi Arabia — the garden-like development is putting wellness and sustainability at its forefront with urban green spaces filled with native plant species and environmentally-designed buildings.

The project will incorporate the world-famous Beverly Hilton hotel, where the Golden Globe Awards are held each year, and the towering Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

It is due to be completed in 2026.