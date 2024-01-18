Sheikh Mohammed visits One&Only One Za'abeel resort in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday visited the One&Only One Za'abeel resort where he praised the pivotal role of the tourism sector in the emirate.

He was joined by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, it was reported by Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Mohammed noted the significant growth of the travel sector in recent years, which has been driven by the increasing number of visitors to the emirate, as well as strong partnerships between the public and private sectors.

He said those partnerships had been key to Dubai's success in delivering exceptional tourism services and facilities.

One&Only One Za'beel, which opened this week, is the first vertical urban resort in Dubai.

It is part of the One Za'abeel development, which features dual skyscrapers intersected by The Link, the world's largest cantilever building, which stands at about 100 metres.

The hotel has rooms, suites and a 755 square metre Villa One penthouse, featuring an outdoor infinity pool, gym and private chef.

The Link also houses restaurants run by award-winning chefs such as Anne-Sophie Pic, Mehmet Gurs, Dabiz Munoz and Paco Morales.