Aman to open Dubai's most expensive hotel on Jumeirah beachfront in 2027

Ultra-luxury hotel group Aman is making its debut in the UAE with the launch of Aman Dubai.

Set to open in the next three years, the all-suite boutique resort is located on the beachfront in Jumeirah 2, beyond the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

“It will probably be the most expensive hotel in the UAE,” Vladislav Doronin, chief executive of Aman Resorts, told The National.

“We're going to spend money on quality products, very high quality products which cost money. It's a unique product, it's an all-suite hotel and rooms will have views of the ocean and the city, private pools and beautiful greenery, and this justifies the high prices,” he added.

The ultra-luxury resort will have gardens cascading to the beach, infinity swimming pools and a luxury Aman Spa. Photo: Aman

While room rates for Aman Dubai have not yet been revealed, travellers will easily be looking at spending thousands of dollars per night if the resort follows in the footsteps of its sister property Aman New York.

When that hotel opened in 2022, rooms cost $3,200 per night, earning it the title of the most expensive hotel in Manhattan.

Dubai's new botanical gardens

Aman Dubai will blend the luxury hotel group's minimalist aesthetic with Arabian hospitality and the resort aims to bring a new level of luxury to the emirate.

A three-hectare stretch of garden and parkland will be at the heart of the project. This builds on the sprawling botanical gardens that Aman has created at Aman Beverly Hills resort in Los Angeles, but this time even bigger.

Aman will recreate the botanical gardens it has created at One Beverly Hills in Los Angeles at the newly announced Aman Dubai. Photo: Foster + Partners

“We have nearly doubled what we have in Beverly Hills with nine acres of gardens, right on the waterfront. And we're bringing a unique ecosystem,” said Doronin. “I don't like to see a lot of concrete on the coastline,” he added.

Travellers checking in to Aman Dubai will also enjoy a 300-metre private beach and a 2,300 square metre Aman Spa, the first in the country.

Read more Aman in Al Ula: Three new luxury hotels to open in Saudi Arabia

The Aman Club – an exclusive members-only space – is also part of the plan. A similar club at the recently opened Aman New York sells memberships for upwards of $200,000. In Dubai, there is already a demand for the service says Doronin.

“We already have a lot of people on a list who want to be our members, global members or members in Dubai. Memberships will be limited and members will be able to enjoy villas, spa, restaurants, meeting rooms, a cinema and one of the best beaches in Dubai.”

A limited number of Aman-branded residences will also open in the same location, some for rent and others for sale.

All-suite boutique hotel with city and water views

Desert-toned hues inspired by the UAE landscape will feature across the resort, complementing the subterranean spaces and outdoor courtyards dotted across the sprawling property.

Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, the same firm that created Aman’s trio of hotels in Japan, the resort will have unobstructed panoramic views of the Gulf, or the Dubai skyline and the Burj Khalifa. Some suites will command panoramic views of both – all framed by Aman’s signature clean lines and natural materials. Expansive terraces, many with private pools, will allow guests to make the most of the location.

Aman plans to launch Aman Dubai and Aman Wadi Safar in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Photo: Aman

Aman Resorts is known worldwide for its luxury hospitality, unique experiences and personalised service. The group previously announced its Middle Eastern debut in Saudi Arabia.

Aman Wadi Safar, a 78-room resort, is being constructed in the desert not too far from Riyadh and close to Saudi Arabia's Unesco Heritage site of At-Tura. The resort is also on track to open in 2027, so the race is on to see whether the UAE or Saudi Arabia will debut the first Aman brand in the Middle East.

Aman AlUla is also heading to the Kingdom, and will open in the historical region with a plan to make the most of its stunning natural landscapes. The opening date for Aman AlUla has not yet been announced.

Janu Tokyo on track to open on March 13

Janu Tokyo will open in the Japanese capital this autumn. All photos: Aman Resorts

Aman’s sibling brand Janu (Sanskrit for soul) is gearing up for its big debut on Wednesday.

The group’s newest brand champions social connection and has been billed as a more affordable alternative to Aman.

Janu Tokyo will welcome guests from March 13 and rooms at the resort are open for booking, with prices for stays in the opening week commanding rates of $2,600 per night.

Janu Dubai is also in the pipeline, as well as Janu Diriyah in Saudi Arabia.