Harrow's UAE schools to charge up to Dh100,000 for primary years

The two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/14/uks-harrow-school-to-open-second-uae-branch-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Harrow-branded schools</a> set to open in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> next year will have a fee structure of Dh80,000 to Dh100,000 ($21,780 to $27,230) for pupils in Early Years to Year 6, <i>The National</i> can reveal. The schools, one in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/12/uks-renowned-harrow-school-to-open-abu-dhabi-branch-next-year/" target="_blank">the other in Abu Dhabi</a> – will each have a development cost of Dh300 million – are designed to blend heritage with future-facing education. Both schools will initially cater to pupils up to Year 6 before gradually expanding to serve older age groups in the coming years. "You're looking at state-of-the-art facilities, you're looking at an incredible performing arts auditorium and dance studios," Alan Williamson, chief executive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2023/06/05/national-bonds-becomes-largest-shareholder-in-dubai-school-operator-taaleem/" target="_blank">Taaleem</a>, the education provider behind the project, told <i>The National</i> in an exclusive interview. "You're looking at robotics facilities and also a beautiful learning environment." The openings come at a time of unprecedented population growth and record private school demand. Dubai's private school sector alone recorded a 6 per cent enrolment increase this academic year, reaching a total of 387,441 pupils across 227 schools, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority found. With such rapid growth, Mr Williamson highlighted pressure from investors to open more schools and said Taaleem "committed to four schools and one acquisition in five years" but "delivered that in three". The group opened Dubai British School Jumeirah last year and Dubai British School Mira is set to open in August, while Taaleem also acquired Lycee Libanais Francophone Prive Meydan in November. Harrow is one of Britain's most famous educational intuitions, with alma mater include several UK prime ministers including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/how-winston-churchill-s-40-thieves-carved-out-the-modern-middle-east-1.1189754" target="_blank">Winston Churchill</a>, poets, scientists and statesmen. "If you walk around the streets of the UK and asked what are the two biggest schools, undoubtedly the majority of the population would mention Eton and Harrow," Mr Williamson said. Each Harrow campus – 50,000 square metres in Dubai and 70,000 on Saadiyat Island – will eventually accommodate about 1,800 pupils, starting with early years and primary enrolment. The schools are classed as "super premium". While Mr Williamson did not disclose when admission will open, he said fees will be from Dh80,000 to Dh100,000. The Harrow developments represent Taaleem's largest capital investment to date, he added. In the UAE's hypercompetitive education sector, prestige alone is no longer enough. More than 200 private schools operate in Dubai, with 23 rated "outstanding". Parents, especially newly arrived expats, are faced with an array of choices. But for Mr Williamson, the Harrow schools will offer a bespoke level of care for each pupil. "We find their gifts, we find their talents, we find their interests," he said. "Of course, we challenge them to try this and try that other subject, but we really do develop them as individuals." He highlighted Harrow's "super curriculum" as a key factor. Alongside standard English national curriculum offerings, pupils will be immersed in a house system and extended learning through sports, drama, design, and education in artificial intelligence (AI). "One of the unique things about Harrow is their house system," said Mr Williamson. "In Harrow, you divide the school so it becomes very small, so that the students have this loyalty to their house and their house master and house mistress, and we're going to create that as part of Harrow Dubai and Harrow Abu Dhabi." Mr Williamson emphasised the aim is not to drive children to pass exams. "We are teaching children today for jobs that don't exist but will exist tomorrow," he said. "Our life is transformational at the moment, it's fast paced and, almost before a technology is learnt, a new technology has come in. Schools need to be quite careful about planning their curriculum." Taaleem's plan is one of measured ambition. "Schools are sacred intuitions," Mr Williamson said. "We have always believed we don't want to open 50 new schools in one year and get it wrong. It's too important for that, and so we have set out this strategy to grow year by year and make sure we're getting it right for every child in the school." Still, the numbers speak volumes. Dubai British School Jumeirah opened last year with 500 pupils – well above the forecast. DBS Mira is expected to start out with 600 pupils in attendance when doors open in August – double the initial target. As for Harrow's imminent arrival, early indicators suggest the demand is already there. "We're inundated," Mr Williamson said. "Parents are calling us, WhatsApping our principals. Harrow is a global name." While Taaleem has the rights to the Harrow brand in the Gulf, Mr Williamson said his focus is solely on the UAE and there is no plan yet to open other schools in the region.