A rendering of Harrow International School Dubai, which is to be fully operational by 2026. Photo: Taaleem
A rendering of Harrow International School Dubai, which is to be fully operational by 2026. Photo: Taaleem

News

UAE

UK's Harrow School to open second UAE branch in Dubai

Flagship school will serve up to 2,000 pupils and is expected to open fully next year

The National

April 14, 2025