Sheikh Hamdan launches 'unified Dubai population registry'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/21/sheikh-hamdan-announces-plan-to-train-one-million-engineers-in-ai-prompting/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has revealed details of a plan to collate the data of all those living in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">the emirate</a>. The new registry aims to "centralise Dubai's population data, ensuring accuracy, comprehensiveness and real-time updates", Dubai Media Office announced on X. "It supports the development of government plans, strategies and policies, and provides regular census results in line with Dubai’s digital transformation goals. "It helps improve government services and programmes while enabling future population forecasting to guide economic and social policies." The launch of the digital registry takes place against the backdrop of a visa amnesty with those possessing visa-related fines offered a clean slate and allowed to either resume work in the UAE, or leave the country. The two-month overstay <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/uae-visa-amnesty-begins-as-thousands-expected-to-line-up-to-legalise-stay/" target="_blank">visa amnesty</a> started at the beginning of this month and will run until the end of October.