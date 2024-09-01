UAE visa amnesty begins as thousands expected to line up to legalise stay

Thousands of people with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/29/uae-visa-amnesty-violators-reassured/" target="_blank">expired</a> documents are expected to begin queuing up at centres across the country from 8am on Sunday as they seek to legalise their stay in the UAE. The two-month amnesty initiative has sparked interest across the Emirates after the government said people who have overstayed their residence and visit visas would not be charged fines. Families that have not applied for visas for children born in the UAE will also get a reprieve and can apply for the legal document as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/30/uae-visa-amnesty-offers-filipino-resident-a-second-chance-at-life/" target="_blank">amnesty</a> that will run until October. Specified government offices throughout the Emirates will be open from Sunday onwards to handle queries and applications from people who want to change their status and remain in the country or seek an exit permit and leave the UAE. The amnesty will also cover those who have fled from their sponsors but does not apply to people who entered the country illegally. In Abu Dhabi, Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah, as well as typing centres recognised by the authority will process documents. In Dubai, people can approach 86 Amer service centres across the emirate. People who arrived in the UAE on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/04/pakistan-envoy-urges-citizens-to-abide-by-uae-visit-visa-rules-or-risk-being-sent-home/" target="_blank">visit visa</a> have been asked to approach the ICP centres listed above in Abu Dhabi or the Al Awir centre in Dubai. This is because people arriving in the country do not get their fingerprints scanned – something the recommended centres are equipped to do, allowing for the completion of procedures. “It is a chance for all violators to change their status in the country,” ICP chief Maj Gen Suhail Al Khaili said. Several embassies have also confirmed they will stay open on weekends over the next two months to handle the rush of people submitting requests to renew their passports so they can regularise their residency during the amnesty. Valid passports or travel documents that confirm the person’s identity are required by applicants who approach the government centres. The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai will stay open every Saturday to cope with the increased numbers. The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi said applicants can walk in to BLS centres in Al Reem, Mussaffah and Al Ain to apply for travel documents. The embassy said those who wanted to return to India could obtain an emergency certificate from its consular office in Abu Dhabi at Guardian Tower, in Al Saadah Zone, from 4pm to 6pm. People who want to regularise their residency can apply for passports at the BLS centres in Al Reem, Musaffah and Al Ain, the embassy said. The centres would operate every Sunday during the amnesty period from 9am to 5pm. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/01/uae-to-begin-visa-overstay-amnesty-in-september/" target="_blank">amnesty</a> is scheduled to end on October 21 but a previous initiative in 2018 that was to run for three months was extended by several weeks because of high demand. More than 105,000 people then benefitted from the reprieve given to people who overstayed their visas. The programme gives an opportunity to many people worried about coming forward as they cannot afford to pay overstay fines. The penalty is Dh50 ($13.6) a day for tourists or residents whose visas have expired.