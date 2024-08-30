This UAE resident hopes to see his overstay fines waived in the visa amnesty starting on Sunday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
This UAE resident hopes to see his overstay fines waived in the visa amnesty starting on Sunday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

UAE visa amnesty offers Filipino resident 'a second chance at life'

A former businessman with more than Dh100,000 in overstay fines will be among those applying to regularise their residency status on September 1

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

August 30, 2024