Don’t be afraid to apply for amnesty, UAE visa offenders told

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> visa offenders have been encouraged to go without fear and apply for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/28/uae-visa-amnesty-all-you-need-to-know-about-how-and-where-to-apply/" target="_blank">visa amnesty</a> that begins on Sunday. Thousands of people with expired documentation are believed to be planning to benefit from the two-month amnesty to change their status or leave the country without being fined. There are locations throughout the emirates where applications can be processed. In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah, and private typing centres that are recognised by the ICP. While in Dubai, people wanting to change their status have been urged to go to the emirate's 86 Amer service centres, while those wanting to waive fines and leave the country should go to the centre for immigration in Al Awir. "Don't be afraid and go to any service centre to apply easily for amnesty. Overstay violators will enjoy zero fines to change their status or leave the country without consequences," Maj Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs GDRFA-Dubai, told <i>The National.</i> "The UAE government launched the initiative as we want the best for the people living in the UAE." Maj Gen bin Suroor said the coming amnesty, which will end on October 31, is generous as there will be no ban on those who decided to leave the UAE. "Violators who get an exit pass during the amnesty to return back to their countries can come back to the UAE as they wont be on a banned list," he added. Those who can apply for the amnesty include residents who stay illegally in the country after the expiry of their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/31/check-visa-status-online-uae-passport/" target="_blank">residency visa</a>, visitors to the UAE who stayed in the country after their visit visa had run out and children who were born in the UAE but whose parents did not apply for residency for them. The amnesty will also be applicable to those who fled from their sponsors. Anyone who has entered the country illegally will not be eligible. The two-month grace period is being overseen by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. Lt Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA, said the department is fully ready to implement the initiative and welcome the amnesty seekers. "We are ready for the initiative which reflects the UAE's humanitarian values and Dubai's commitment to tolerance, community compassion, respect, and the rule of law," he said. The exit permit is valid for 14 days, after that all previous fines will be reinstated if you have not left the country. There are locations throughout the emirates where an application for amnesty can be processed. In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah and private typing centres that are recognised by the ICP. Typing centres typically perform administrative services, including application submissions. In Dubai, amnesty services will be provided at its Amer service centres, and the centre for immigration in Al Awir. Amnesty applications can be made at ICP centres throughout the rest of the emirates. Service centres will be operational daily throughout the amnesty from 8am until 8pm. For people applying for amnesty in Abu Dhabi, they should submit an application through the ICP smart system to obtain a document with details about their expired residency or entry permit and a lost passport certificate before going to their embassies and consulates to issue new passports or travel documents. For other emirates, people should go to police headquarters for the lost passport service to get the certificate and then go to the embassy or consulate. For a child to leave the country, the parents should get a passport or travel document for the child and either go to an amnesty centre or apply online to get an exit pass for the child. Parents who had been staying illegally but change their status and stay in the country can also amend the status of their children without paying fines.