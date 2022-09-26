Sharjah census to collect data on every household

All households in Sharjah will have to participate in a citywide census that will provide precise information on their living conditions, employment status, education and other vital information.

Data for “You Count Sharjah Census 2022" will be compiled over a period of five months, from Monday, September 26, the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development said in a media release.

Emiratis and residents will be asked to register and fill out online forms, but it is not known yet exactly which website or app they must visit.

Teams from DSCD will visit homes, buildings, businesses and other facilities in the emirate to ensure everyone participates.

“The generated data gives decision makers a clear understanding of the changes in demographics,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, chairman of DSCD.

“It helps identify segments of society that are supported by the government and the ones that need help.”

Questions such as the number of family members, the number of those with special needs, whether the property is rented or owned and how many rooms it has, will have to be answered.

People will also be asked about their academic degrees, employment status, and educational level.

If a child attends school, parents will need to say whether they go to a private or public school.

Businesses will have to provide information about their work, license status, number of employees, their nationalities, among other details.

Citizens in Sharjah, whether they live in the emirate or not, will have to participate in the census.

They will be asked to share information about their marital status, whether they are divorced, widowed women, or orphans who may need support from the government.

The results of the census will be shared with Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, in March 2023.

Read More Sharjah Ruler sets out action plan to protect workers' rights

Statistics will be made available to government departments and consolidated data will be accessible to the public via the Sharjah government website and open data platforms.

However, individual data will remain confidential.

“The continued welfare of Sharjah’s nationals and residents regardless of their gender, age or nationality is at the heart of this project, and the nature and extent of their participation will determine its outcomes,” DSCD said in a statement.

The department urged people in Sharjah to co-operate with their teams.

Sharjah’s overall population according to its latest census in 2015 was 1,405,843, with Emiratis making up 12 per cent of the overall population.