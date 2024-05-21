Sheikh Hamdan announces plan to train one million engineers in AI prompting

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced a scheme to train one million people in artificial intelligence (AI) prompt engineering over the next three years.

The project was unveiled in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, which aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, the emirate's government media office reported on Tuesday evening.

Sheikh Hamdan said keeping pace with technological trends was key to the success of governments and societies.

“We are experiencing a tremendous acceleration in technological progress, which requires new skills in labour markets," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"Coding was formerly in demand but today prompt engineering has become one of the most promising skills.

"We want to be the most future-ready city and to continue preparing for the AI era by developing expertise and skills that support global technological transformation, placing Dubai at the forefront of innovation.”

Prompt engineering involves creating precise instructions for AI systems to achieve desired outcomes in various tasks, ranging from generating creative content to solving complex challenges.

Training courses will be provided with those taking part also being featured in competitions to showcase their skills, Dubai Government Media Office said.

Global Prompt Engineering Championship

Today, I attended the awarding ceremony of the inaugural Global Prompt Engineering Championship, which received thousands of entries from 100 countries around the world. Congratulations to the three winners of the championship. Looking ahead, the next edition of the championship… pic.twitter.com/i4GSKtau6a — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 21, 2024

The announcement came as Sheikh Hamdan honoured the winners of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship.

The event, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai's Centre for Artificial Intelligence, saw participants from around the world competing in a test of their skills in AI.

Dh1 million ($272,290) in prize money was up for grabs across three sections – Coding, Literature and Art.

“This global championship witnessed outstanding performances from some of the world's most promising talents in prompt engineering," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"We look forward to attracting a greater number of competitors from around the world, across new categories and sectors.

"We aim for this competition to become an annual global platform that empowers talents and highlights the importance of co-operation among stakeholders to shape a better future for societies through technological progress.”