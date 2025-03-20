Emirates has advised passengers to double check their flight departure times during the busy holiday season. Photo: Dubai Airports
Emirates has advised passengers to double check their flight departure times during the busy holiday season. Photo: Dubai Airports

Lifestyle

Travel

Emirates reveals busiest days of travel during coming Eid Al Fitr holiday

About 80,000 passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport during the busy period

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

March 20, 2025