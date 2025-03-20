Emirates reveals busiest days of travel during coming Eid Al Fitr holiday

Emirates has revealed which days are set to be the busiest during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/uae-eid-al-fitr-holidays-2025/" target="_blank">coming Eid Al Fitr</a> holiday and offers travellers advice on how to get through <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai International Airport</a> as smoothly as possible. The airline anticipates the busiest time for departures to be in Terminal 3 on March 28 and 29 and on April 5 and 6 as 80,000 expected travellers are set to make their way abroad for spring break holidays. Emirates advises that passengers should arrive at the airport up to three hours before their flight departure and take note of boarding times to ensure reaching the departure gate on time. To speed up the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/24/dubais-new-airport-terminal-promises-easier-and-faster-check-in-enabled-by-ai/" target="_blank">check-in process</a>, there are several ways for travellers to do so before arriving at the airport. This includes: Passengers can also drop off their luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge or check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US. This allows travellers to proceed directly to immigration or Smart Tunnel for smooth processing. Passport control and security should be cleared 90 minutes before departure and travellers are advised to reach their gate no later than an hour before their flight if booked in premium economy or economy class and 45 minutes before if in first or business class. Boarding gates will close 20 minutes before departure. Emirates warns that it will not be able to accept late passengers for travel. Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule.