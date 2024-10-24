A rendering of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, that will have annual capacity for 260 million passengers. Photo: Dubai Airports
A rendering of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, that will have annual capacity for 260 million passengers. Photo: Dubai Airports

Business

Aviation

Dubai's new airport terminal promises easier and faster check-in enabled by AI

The new $35 billion terminal at DWC will be 'like a small airport to navigate', Dubai Airports chief executive says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

October 24, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In