Emirates orders five Boeing 777F freighters and plans further investment

Emirates, one of the world's biggest cargo carriers, is expanding its fleet with a new order of five Boeing 777F freighters that will boost capacity to meet “strong” demand with Dubai cementing its position as a global logistics hub.

The airline also signed a multiyear agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) to extend the lease on four Boeing 777Fs in its existing fleet, it said on Monday.

Based on these deals, Emirates' cargo arm SkyCargo expects to operate a fleet of 21 production-built Boeing 777F freighters by December 2026, expanding its current fleet of 11 freighters.

Emirates also plans to make a decision by the end of this year on its future freighter fleet for 2028-2029 and beyond, with the Boeing 777-8F and Airbus A350-1000F as contenders, it said.

The National last week reported that the airline is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a new freighter aircraft order and is weighing the freighter versions of the A350 and 777X as it plans to triple its cargo fleet by 2030.

“We’re investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity, and options to leverage market opportunity,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and Group, said.

“Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub.”

More to follow …

