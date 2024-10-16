Emirates considers Airbus 350 and Boeing 777X for new freighter order

Emirates is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a new order and is weighing the freighter versions of the A350 and 777X as it plans to triple its cargo fleet by 2030.

The airline expects to make a decision within weeks amid a capacity shortage due to late aircraft deliveries and strong demand for air cargo services, Nadeem Sultan, its senior vice president of freighters and cargo planning, told The National at the Aviation Future Week on Wednesday.

“A further announcement in terms of investments in the freighters” is coming in “the next couple of weeks”, he said.

The size of the order is still undecided as talks with both Airbus and Boeing continue. “We are finalising that now,” he said.

The decision is being made amid further delays on Boeing’s 777X programme and Rolls-Royce engine durability issues on the A350.

Emirates currently has a fleet of 11 Boeing 777 freighters, a number of them on lease. It announced a freighter aircraft order in July to replace some of the expiring leases.

The airline plans to have a freighter fleet of up to 35 aircraft by 2030, Mr Sultan said. However, its existing Boeing freighter orders that are due for delivery this year are delayed by four to six months.

“We are in this odd situation where if you have a bag of money today, you can go to both manufacturers but you have to wait at least three to four years before you get an aircraft,” he said.

More to follow …

