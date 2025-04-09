Kanupriya Saraf owns a Dh2.75 million two-bedroom apartment in Dubai Marina. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Feng shui expert loves living in Dh2.75m, Vastu-compliant Dubai Marina apartment

Kanupriya Saraf plans to stay in her two-bedroom flat until she gets married

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

April 09, 2025