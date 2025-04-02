Rashmi Prabhakar Kalra and her husband bought a Dh1 million, two-bedroom apartment in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Dh1 million JVC property valued Dh300k higher in just two months

Rashmi Prabhakar Kalra and her husband have been living in their two-bedroom apartment since September, and they're looking to buy again in 2026

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

April 02, 2025