Sangeeta Khiara and family own an Dh8 million, five-bedroom villa in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

My Own Home: Indian couple born and raised in Dubai buy dream property in Tilal Al Ghaf

Production company owner Sangeeta Khiara lives with her husband, daughter and in-laws in ‘quiet luxury’

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

March 26, 2025