The family get around the no-car community in their own golf buggy

Lucy Holmes and her husband Lee bought their first UAE home in 2021 in Sustainable City, Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

The family get around the no-car community in their own golf buggy

Lucy Holmes and her husband Lee bought their first UAE home in 2021 in Sustainable City, Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Family buys Dh3.4m Sustainable City house and golf buggy for no-car community