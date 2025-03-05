Kerstin Brehm and her husband Michael bought a two-bedroom apartment in Marina Gate, Dubai Marina, about 18 months ago. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

My Own Home: Former cardiac surgeon settles in heart of Dubai Marina for Dh2.95 million

Kerstin Brehm loves the bustle of this neighbourhood and the amenities she can access

Katy Gillett

March 05, 2025