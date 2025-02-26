Rimpy Gupta lives with her husband and two children in Meadows 9, Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

My Own Home: Indian family see property in Dubai’s Meadows double in value to Dh10m

Rimpy Gupta bought the home for Dh5 million nine years ago and moved in to the property with her family in under three weeks

Katy Gillett

February 26, 2025