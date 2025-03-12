How to plan your finances for buying a home

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/26/my-own-home-indian-family-see-property-in-dubais-meadows-double-in-value-to-dh10m/" target="_blank">Buying a home</a> is one of the most significant financial milestones in anyone's life. It requires careful planning, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/how-to-survive-a-no-spend-challenge-and-save-more-money-pocketful-of-dirhams-1.1175443" target="_blank">disciplined saving</a> and informed decision-making. Potential homebuyers need to adopt a strategic approach to ensure they are financially prepared for this investment. To navigate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/17/my-own-home-couple-buy-fully-furnished-al-furjan-apartment-off-plan-for-dh115-million/" target="_blank">the home-buying process</a>, you must assess your financial health, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/make-your-budgeting-plan-then-stick-to-it-1.43861" target="_blank">set a realistic budget</a>, save for a deposit and understand mortgage options. This guide will help you plan your finances effectively and make informed decisions when buying a house. Before you start searching for a property, take a deep dive into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/12/19/how-can-you-achieve-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">your financial situation</a>. Understanding your income, expenses, debts and savings will give you a clear picture of your readiness for home ownership. Key factors to consider when assessing your financial health include: Start by creating a budget to track your monthly cash flow. This exercise will help you determine how much you can afford to spend on a home while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle. Financial experts recommend that your monthly housing costs – including mortgage payments and home insurance – should not exceed 30 per cent to 35 per cent of your gross monthly income. To set a realistic budget: Traditional lenders typically require a 20 per cent deposit. To build this fund: Your credit score significantly affects the mortgage rates and loan terms for which you qualify. A higher credit score can help you secure a lower interest rate, saving you thousands over the life of your mortgage. To improve your credit score: Understanding various types of mortgage can help you choose the best financing option for your needs. Two of the most common are: A mortgage pre-approval letter strengthens your position as a serious buyer and helps you understand your borrowing capacity. Pre-approval involves a lender reviewing your financial details and issuing a conditional commitment for a specific loan amount. Owning a home comes with ongoing expenses beyond the mortgage. It’s essential to factor in additional costs such as: Unexpected expenses can arise at any time, making an emergency fund essential for homeowners. Having a financial cushion can prevent you from relying on credit cards or loans during emergencies. Aim to save three to six months’ worth of living expenses to cover unforeseen costs such as major home repairs involving plumbing, roofing, or heating, ventilation and air-conditioning issues. <i>Umar Bin Farooq is founder and chief executive of One Broker Group</i>