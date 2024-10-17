Richa and Kushal Bhatt own a two-bedroom apartment in Pearlz by Danube, Al Furjan, Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

My Own Home: Couple buy fully furnished Al Furjan apartment off-plan for Dh1.15 million

Richa and Kushal Bhatt bought a two-bedroom unit in Pearlz by Danube that was handed over six months early

Katy Gillett

October 17, 2024