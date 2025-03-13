Eid Al Fitr 2025 staycations in the UAE, from family-friendly to beach fun

Although <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> has just begun, it's not too early to think about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> staycation plans. Eid is likely to begin on March 30 or 31, depending on the sighting of the moon. With hotels across the country offering special Eid deals, here are some options. The hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road has an Eid Al Fitr offer that includes a 20 per cent discount on the best available room rates, plus two children under 12 can stay and dine for free. Complimentary shuttle bus service to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island is available for guests. <i>Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai; 04 501 8888</i> The Conrad Dubai is offering an overnight stay for two in a deluxe room starting from Dh900. It also includes breakfast at Ballaro Restaurant & Terrace, a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, 20 per cent discounts on massage treatments and total bill at select restaurants and early check-in at 11am and late check-out at 4pm. The offer is available for stays from March 30 to April 6. <i>From March 30 to April 6; Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai; 04 444 7444</i> The three properties are located at Jebel Ali Beach and have special discounts for Eid. This includes 20 per cent savings on rooms and suites, dining, spa and experiences, plus children under 12 stay and dine for free. Hotel guests also get complimentary access to the Eid Traditions & Tastes Market at Palmito Garden on March 30 and 31. <i>Jebel Ali Beach; Dubai; 04 814 5500</i> The hotel's "Eid family stay and play" package includes a stay of two nights or more in a sea view room with a balcony, starting from Dh999 per night. It also comes with a complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults, 20 per cent discount on a second room for children, and those aged 12 and below can stay and eat for free. There’s also 15 per cent discount at all dining venues on site. <i>The Walk, JBR, Dubai; 04 814 5500</i> Located in Business Bay, Hyde Dubai has an "escape and relax" offer from March 28 to April 5 that starts at Dh1,007 per night. It includes a complimentary massage at the hotel’s spa. The hotel also has an outdoor pool with a view of Burj Khalifa. <i>March 28 to April 5; Business Bay, Dubai; 04 871 1111</i> The resort has a “playcation” offer that includes a 30 per cent discount on bookings until the end of March. All stays come with access to the Legoland Dubai Theme Park and the Legoland Water Park. The hotel is within walking distance of other attractions and shopping complexes, including Motiongate, Real Madrid World, Riverland, Neon Galaxy and Dubai Outlet Village. Guests who stay during Eid will also be able to get up to 50 per cent off on select Lego sets. The offer is on until March 31 for stays until February 28, 2026. <i>Until March 31; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 3123</i> The world’s first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/05/what-its-like-to-stay-at-worlds-first-warner-bros-property-in-abu-dhabi-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">Warner Bros-themed hotel</a> has a family offer for two adults and two children that includes access to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi or any other Yas theme park. This includes breakfast at Sidekicks, where WB characters make an appearance. The package starts at Dh3,015, including bed, breakfast and tickets for every registered room guest. Children under the age of 12 can stay, play and eat for free. <i>Until April 2; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 815 0000</i> QE2 is offering a package that includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category and breakfast and dinner buffets for two at Lido, which will have an array of international cuisine and Eid-themed specialities. The hotel will also offer late checkout at 2pm (subject to availability) as well as a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks. <i>From March 30 to April 3; Bur Dubai, Port Rashid, 600 500400</i> The hotel on Al Maryah Island has a special weekend offer that includes a beach retreat package. It comes with daily access to Saadiyat Beach Club as well as complimentary breakfast at Aqua. Guests can also enjoy 20 per cent off culinary offerings at the hotel, beach club and Sense spa using the code “disbeach”. <i>Every weekend until September; Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 813 5550</i>